Report reveals decline of public servants in Australia

By on
New South Wales CBD
People walk through the Central Business District on the first day of Autumn in Sydney March 1, 2004. Reuters/David Gray

The federal public service had shed over 3,600 jobs in the previous year, a most recent report on the sector revealed. These include 350 jobs from the ACT.

In June, the Australian Public Service reportedly became a source of work for about 15,000 temporary staff. That is 9.8 percent of employees while it had around 18,000 non-ongoing staff a year earlier, which is about 11.5 percent of the workforce.

In total, 152,095 people were employed in the federal public service on June 30. The figure can be compared to 155,771 last year.

The most recent APS Statistical Bulletin states that 57,569 public servants were from the ACT, representing 37.9 percent of the sector. The report indicates that the figure had remained "relatively consistent" over the past ten years. Meanwhile, the number of employees working part-time steadily rose to 16 percent in 2017 from 12 percent in the last decade.

The latest data also states that the decline in public servants was "driven by annual declines in ongoing employees.” Some of the jobs lost seemed to be from the bureaucracy's contract workforce.

John Lloyd, the APS commissioner, said that a huge portion of staff reductions could be attributed to natural attrition. Lloyd said reductions in non-ongoing staff are strongly related to the fact that there was both a federal election and a Census of Population and Housing last year. He explained that this required a huge temporary workforce to be employed across the Australian Electoral Commission and the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and many of these positions were no longer required as of June 2017.

But for Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Nadine Flood, the job cuts were "another huge blow" to Commonwealth services’ reliability and quality. "The government's ideological obsession with the size of the Commonwealth public sector is doing enormous damage, with thousands of permanent staff gone from places such as DHS, the Courts, CSIRO and Immigration and Border Force," she said, according to the Canberra Times.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr believed that the data shows the Liberal government's "contempt for Canberra.” He also said the ACT government is focused on diversifying the economy as well as creating more jobs outside of the APS. "Our ability to keep our economy out of recession, keep our unemployment rate at one of the lowest levels in the country and keep our population growing demonstrates that this approach is working,” he added.

Fox Business/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanour battery
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Deadpool 2’ team supports Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lady Tremaine using ‘capitalism’
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The internal battle of Morgan
‘Outlander’ season 3: Funny behind-the-scenes of that first kiss scene
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car