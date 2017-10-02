Report reveals decline of public servants in Australia

People walk through the Central Business District on the first day of Autumn in Sydney March 1, 2004.

The federal public service had shed over 3,600 jobs in the previous year, a most recent report on the sector revealed. These include 350 jobs from the ACT.

In June, the Australian Public Service reportedly became a source of work for about 15,000 temporary staff. That is 9.8 percent of employees while it had around 18,000 non-ongoing staff a year earlier, which is about 11.5 percent of the workforce.

In total, 152,095 people were employed in the federal public service on June 30. The figure can be compared to 155,771 last year.

The most recent APS Statistical Bulletin states that 57,569 public servants were from the ACT, representing 37.9 percent of the sector. The report indicates that the figure had remained "relatively consistent" over the past ten years. Meanwhile, the number of employees working part-time steadily rose to 16 percent in 2017 from 12 percent in the last decade.

The latest data also states that the decline in public servants was "driven by annual declines in ongoing employees.” Some of the jobs lost seemed to be from the bureaucracy's contract workforce.

John Lloyd, the APS commissioner, said that a huge portion of staff reductions could be attributed to natural attrition. Lloyd said reductions in non-ongoing staff are strongly related to the fact that there was both a federal election and a Census of Population and Housing last year. He explained that this required a huge temporary workforce to be employed across the Australian Electoral Commission and the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and many of these positions were no longer required as of June 2017.

But for Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Nadine Flood, the job cuts were "another huge blow" to Commonwealth services’ reliability and quality. "The government's ideological obsession with the size of the Commonwealth public sector is doing enormous damage, with thousands of permanent staff gone from places such as DHS, the Courts, CSIRO and Immigration and Border Force," she said, according to the Canberra Times.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr believed that the data shows the Liberal government's "contempt for Canberra.” He also said the ACT government is focused on diversifying the economy as well as creating more jobs outside of the APS. "Our ability to keep our economy out of recession, keep our unemployment rate at one of the lowest levels in the country and keep our population growing demonstrates that this approach is working,” he added.

