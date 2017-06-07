'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Reign star Adelaide Kane RTX176UY
Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

"Reign" starring Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots, Megan Follows as Catherine de' Medici, Rachel Skarsten as Elizabeth I of England, Craig Parker as Stéphane Narcisse, Celina Sinden as Greer and Will Kemp as Darnley, will have an upcoming episode titled "Blood in the Water," which airs on The CW on June 9. It will show Mary's childbirth that will threaten her life. Plus, Elizabeth finds out that someone close to her betrayed her again. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'Reign' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on the next episode.

A press release from The CW states that in "Reign" Season 4, episode 15, Mary and her unborn child's life and safety will be in jeopardy. This is due to Mary's delicate condition while giving birth. Meanwhile, Elizabeth discovers that a member of her inner circle was responsible for killing someone very close to her. 

A preview video of the episode was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of The CW. It shows Darnley accusing Mary of trying to take their son away from him. He tells her that he won't allow it. Some scenes also show King Charles IX of France (Spencer MacPherson) getting mad at her sister Leeza (Anastasia Phillips) and accusing her of treason as well as having her arrested. Plus, a scene shows Mary having a difficult time giving birth. Bothwell (Adam Croasdell) will be by her side providing moral support. 

'Blood in the Water' guest stars 

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), these actors and actresses will be guest stars in this episode: Steve Byers (Archduke Ferdinand), Sara Garcia (Keira) and Megan Hutchings (Jane). Ann Pirvu (Nicole), Jake Zabusky (Leith's Valet) and Nick Slater (Prince Henry) will be joining them in this episode. "Blood in the Water" was directed by Charles Biname and written by Wendy Riss Gatsiounis and Drew Lindo.

'Reign' recap

The episode before "Blood in the Water" was "A Bride. A Box. A Body," which aired on June 2. It was directed by Andy Mikita and written by Robert D. Doty and April Blair. It showed Mary and her allies, including Bothwell, trying to take back Edinburgh castle. Unfortunately, they weren't able to do so because they just captured Lord Ruthven (John Ralston), who was eventually hanged. 

Darnley reappears and helps Mary track down the nobles that are against her. However, they were killed in a fire before they can be arrested. It turns out that Darnley actually caused the fire as Bothwell suspected. 

Meanwhile, Henry was confronted by Claude (Rose Williams), Catherine and Luc (Steve Lund) about his affair with Nicole. They tried to convince him to end it, but he didn't. Towards the end of the episode, Charles announced that he'll marry Nicole instead of a Spanish bride. As for Narcisse, he finally got revenge for Lola's (Anna Popplewell) death by castrating John Knox (Jonathan Goad) and poisoning Gideon (Ben Geurens) to hurt Elizabeth.

"Reign" episodes air in Australia on FOX 8. It also airs in the US on The CW every Friday from 9-10 pm EST. The next episode after "Blood in the Water" is the show's series finale "All it Cost Her..." which airs on June 16.

Watch: 'Reign' | 'Blood In The Water' Trailer | The CW

Source: The CW Television Network​ /YouTube

In case you missed it (ICYMI), check these out:

'Reign' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: What to expect from 'Playing with Fire' episode

‘Reign’ Season 3 Spoilers: Another epic romance after King Francis’ death, Episode 6 synopsis

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
'Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore in flashbacks confirmed
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car