‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ updates by Strauss Zelnick make sense for E3 2017

The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 is days away and a lot of game developers and publishers are getting ready to unveil their new titles moving forward. Could "Red Dead Redemption 2" be one of them?

Looking at the same schedule revealed by Game Spot from a previous post, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games could pull a fast one and render an updated trailer or some poster art at the least. With no official word as of this writing, seeing a possible "Red Dead Redemption 2" update is currently slim.

In a recent interview with MCV, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned that they don’t have any immediate plans of showing any update on their game products, they will be around and have a corporate presence. They are likely to meet with partners, investors and the media and are most likely expecting some questions on "Red Dead Redemption 2" coming their way.

The last update tied up to "Red Dead Redemption 2" is that the release has been moved to 2018 for the PS4 and the Xbox One. While the move has not raised eyebrows, it is a practice that Take-Two and Rockstar Games have done in the past. With a long way to go, most will want to get to the bottom of the delay and where RDR2 is right now.

So far, "Red Dead Redemption 2" fans have nothing to turn to outside the initial trailer which centered on John Marston. Players already have an idea of who they will be playing and many are pondering on the other game protagonists. In another previous post, it was suggested the RDR2 could have more protagonists – referring to the poster reveal for the sequel.

Also, there are suggestions that microtransactions will be integrated on "Red Dead Redemption 2." "Grand Theft Auto 5" was singled out as that one, with Zelnick pointing out how they were under-monetizing the per-user basis. In-game purchases are looming and a broader explanation of why could be made by the CEO at E3.

Adding microtransactions, reported more than what GTA 5 has been doing, could work both ways. Some may be turned off though all that would depend on how hardcore they are to maximize the possibilities on “Red Dead Redemption 2.” That said, it makes more sense for Zelnick to educate the folks at E3 and hopeful knock some sense into them to understand the move which most believe will either make or break RDR2.