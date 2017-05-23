'Red Dead Redemption 2' update: Delayed release date possibly adding more protagonists to sequel

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is scheduled to roll out into the market sometime between September and December 2017.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" gamers got a bit of bad news a couple of days ago after Rockstar Games pushed back the release date of the sequel. The gaming company sought the understanding of most as it wanted more time to make sure that players are given the best possible experience.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" was originally pegged for release later this year so the sudden change of plans has expectedly disappointed many. Rockstar tried to make up for the change of plans, releasing new screenshots for the sequel.

"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. In the meantime, please enjoy this selection of new screenshots from the world of Red Dead Redemption 2," according to an official press release from Rockstar Games.

The released images give "Red Dead Redemption 2" gamers a glimpse of things to come though some folks over at Reddit have started to make their own speculations. Redditor JagerGSG9 believes that there will only be one protagonist appearing in the sequel though his conclusion may be limited to the release shots.

Rockstar Games requested for more time to do the necessary improvements which could include adding more protagonists. Previously leaked posters show seven gun-slingers, something that led most to figure that there would be multiple main characters.

The released screenshots for "Red Dead Redemption 2" seem to focus on one character. However, there is a chance that other photos could follow in the coming months. That could include more scenarios on the potential story behind them, something that will maintain the hype as game developers buckle down to work.

The added time to develop "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be interesting. Could it be to get more good shots to compliment the game or tackle more in-game features such as exploration and game play?

Either way, the added time only places more pressure on Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive. Based on their previous releases, "Red Dead Redemption 2" could potentially be another hit once it does come out in the Spring, Forbes reports.

If not more time needed for the game development phase, the change in release date for "Red Dead Redemption 2" could be a tactical choice. Timing is key in releasing high profile games so Rockstar may be opted to move the release date to avoid other game titles which may be coming out in the fall.

Only Rockstar and its people know the real reason behind the delay of "RDR2." Whether factual or not, "Red Dead Redemption 2" just got more pressure to make sure that it does come out with a big bang in 2018.