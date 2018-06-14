Rebel Wilson’s Bauer Media defamation payout slashed from $4.5M to $600K

By @chelean on
Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses for photographers at the European premiere of the film "How to be Single" in London, Britain February 9, 2016.
Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses for photographers at the European premiere of the film "How to be Single" in London, Britain February 9, 2016. Reuters/Neil Hall

Rebel Wilson’s record defamation payout has been slashed to just a little over 13 percent. The court originally ordered Bauer Media to pay the “Pitch Perfect” actress $4.5 million for defaming her, but the damage was slashed to $600,000 after the magazine publisher appealed.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in Melbourne handed down the slashed amount in its 252-page judgment. According to Justice Pamela Tate, there was no basis for Wilson to be awarded such high sum as financial damages for the potential loss of roles.

Wilson’s non-economic losses were also reduced from $650,000 to $600,000. She was not present when the new ruling was handed down.

In 2016, Wilson sued Bauer Media after several of its magazines — Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, NW and OK! — published online articles that defamed her. According to the articles published in 2015, she lied about her real name, age and childhood so she could make it in Hollywood. She had claimed that the reputation and career had suffered because of the offending articles.

In June 2017, a six-person, all-female jury ruled in favour of the 38-year-old actress. She was awarded $4,567,000 in damages, which was four times the highest previous verdict in a defamation case in the country. She had previously tweeted that the case “wasn’t about the money,” and that whatever amount she would be awarded would go to Australian charities.

Wilson hasn’t publicly addressed the change in her payout yet. However on Wednesday, she said that whatever happened, she had already won the case, reiterating that it was never about the money for her.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Jake Johnson is the older ‘Spider-Man’ in new film
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ may be a reboot
‘Bumblebee’ movie: New behind-the-scenes video
Ronald Moore explains process of making ‘Outlander’
'Lucifer' season 4 may find a new home at Amazon
Amazon currently discussing reviving ‘Lucifer’ TV series
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car