The reason why Wal-Mart Stores is changing its official name

Tasha heads to checkout at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. Black Friday, the day following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, has traditionally been the busiest shopping day in the United States. Reuters/Stringer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is changing its name to Walmart Inc after more than four decades. The company explained its name change on Wednesday, saying it was needed to be “consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer.”

Dropping “Stores” from its formal name comes as the company continues to compete with Amazon.com. The new legal name, Wal-Mart, is expected to go into effect on February 2018 as part of an effort by the retailer to get shoppers to think beyond its 11,600 stores.

Wal-Mart Stores is seldom used as a corporate legal name in stores and even in public-facing materials. But CEO Doug McMillon felt the name change was necessary.

“Our customers know us as Walmart and today they shop with us not only in our stores but online and with our app as well,” McMillon said in a statement, according to Fortune. He added that as time goes on, customers will see one Walmart.

Tungsten Branding president Phillip Davis said this is a company “looking to communicate a sense of ubiquity.” The North Carolina firm that provides company naming services believes Walmart implies that it will no longer be defined by bricks-and-mortar,” The Washington Post reports.

Its legal name when it incorporated in 1969 was Wal-Mart, Inc then it became Wal-Mart Stores after a few months. Although it is most popularly known for its namesake chain, the company also operates chains like Sam’s Club in the United States, Walmart, Sam’s and other banners outside the US.

The name change is not the only thing happening for the retailer. In September, McMillon announced that the company would build new headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The world’s largest retailer has bought websites like Jet.com and Bonobos and spent billions for it. It encourages customers to do online shopping and shop through Google Home and other voice-activated devices. In the past year, the company has started carrying high-end brands such as KitchenAid and Bose on its website.

And as the company invests in same-day delivery programs, its online sales jumped 50 percent in the most recent quarter. The surge is also seen as a result of expanding its marketplaces and offering a better shopping app. It also equips more stores as pick-up points for online grocery.

The company currently operates businesses under almost 60 banners. These include Asda in the United Kingdom, Massmart in Africa and Seiyu in Japan.