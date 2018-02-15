RBA reveals new Australian $50 banknote design

By @chelean on
The new Australian $50 banknote
The new Australian $50 banknote RBA

The new Australian $50 has been revealed. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia released the design of the new banknote, still featuring the portraits of Aboriginal inventor David Unaipon and the first female member of an Australian parliament, Edith Cowan.

Like the previously released $5 and $10 banknotes, the new $50 includes a top-to-bottom clear window, which will contain dynamic security features. It also features representations of a wattle (Acacia humifusa) — Unaipon’s ngaitji or totem — and a native bird, the black swan, which is from Cowan’s home state of Western Australia.

The dynamic features a flying swan that moves its wings when the note is tilted to the sides, a black swan that changes its feathers’ colours and the ripples on the water, a church (the Raukkan Church at Point McLeay) that has the number 50 changing directions, and a patch that has a rolling-colour effect. There is also a microprint featuring excerpts from Unaipon’s book and Cowan’s maiden parliamentary speech.

“David Unaipon and Edith Cowan were campaigners for social change and we are proud to continue featuring them on the $50 banknote. The banknote provides the opportunity to tell more of the rich story behind these distinguished Australians,” Governor Philip Lowe said.

The previous rollouts of the new $5 and $10 designs were rejected at a number of ATMs, vending machines, TAB betting terminals and supermarkets. This is what the RBA is trying to prevent with the $50 banknote. It said it is working closely with banknote equipment manufacturers and retailers to handle the new design, which is released early to ensure a smooth transition with the industry.

The existing $50 banknotes remain legal tender, as all previously issued banknotes. The RBA is expected to release a new upgraded design for the $20 next year.

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Solo’: Han, Lando and Qi’ra toys teased
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis shares production update
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 14-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 'Dumbster Fire' spoilers
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: What to expect
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: A New beginning
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car