Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible

Razer has launched new accessories for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 (PS4). The gaming enthusiast’s all-new Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headsets are also applicable for PC use. The two headphones will be available to order online in the coming days and will be available globally starting July.

American company Razer’s new console-specific headsets boast of wireless Dolby 7.1 surround sound. Those who are into serious gaming immersion would be glad to know that the new hardware can take on the highest console audio bandwidth. The new headsets pack large 50 mm drivers that burst directional audio out of noise-isolating leatherette ear cups. If those are not enough, optional ear cushions that are infused with cooling gel are also available.

The Thresher Ultimate headsets can also connect to their designated devices even if they’re up to 40 feet away. Each headset is equipped with a retractable digital microphone, which is a result of Razer’s unidirectional mic boom approach. Providing quick and convenient audio modifications and accessibility are the on-headset controls. Breezing through mic volume changes and voice chat stability on the PS4 and master volume adjustments on the Xbox One should be like clockwork.

“We are taking our expertise in designing the very best PC gaming hardware into the console arena,” according to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “These are the most reliable and best-sounding wireless console headsets ever made.”

The headset – to a certain extent – is semi-lightweight with its 0.9-pound load. It takes up to four hours to be fully charged from zero, and its battery lasts up to 16 hours. The Thresher is also compatible all Xbox One consoles, which means it can also be used on the One S and the upcoming high-end One X.

Both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 variants of the Razer Thresher Ultimate gaming headset are set for a June release. Each unit carries a US$249.99 price tag in the US and is available for €279.99 in Europe. Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed by Razer.

Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset features

Circumaural design

Comfortable with eyewear

Noise-isolating leatherette ear cushions

On-headset volume and mic control buttons

Retractable boom mic

Comes with headset stand and base station

Dimensions of headset: 196 x 214 x 104.8 mm

Dimensions of headphone stand: 143 x 243 x 125.2 mm

Dimensions of audio hub: 115 x 36.5 x 122 mm

Approximate weight of headset: 408 grams (0.9 pound)

Headphones specs

Radio frequency: 2.4 GHz

7.1 Dolby Surround Sound

Wireless range: 40 feet (12 metres)

Frequency response: 12 - 28,000 Hz

Impedance: 32Ω at 1 kHz

Drivers: 50 mm, with neodymium magnets

Estimated battery life: 16 hours

Charging time: 4 hours

Microphone specs

Frequency response: 100 - 10,000 Hz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz, 1 V/Pa): -42 ± 2 dB

Signal-to-noise ratio: >55 dB

Pick-up pattern: Uni-directional

MORE GAMING NEWS:

MSI Infinite A gaming PC launches soon: VR-ready desktop packs award-winning graphics

Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best