Razer Blade Stealth specs, price and release details: New 13.3-inch gaming laptop is bigger yet still portable

Razer has launched a new version of its Blade Stealth gaming laptop. The improved notebook features a 13.3-inch IGZO multi-touch display that boasts of a Quad HD+ resolution alongside an Intel Core i7 chip. It’s now readily available to order online at Razer’s official online store and is set to hit other shops next month.

The new Razer Blade Stealth is just as portable as its award-winning 12.5-inch predecessor. It’s just half an inch thin and carries a 2.93-pound load. The upgraded laptop isn’t only handy, it’s also convenient to use for up to nine hours.

Razer’s latest offering features a unibody made of CNC-milled “aircraft grade” aluminium. The new notebook is available in two colour options: classic black and gunmetal grey. The black variant has an individually backlit Chroma-powered multi-colour keyboard that can be easily personalised and customised with up to 16.8 million colour options. The grey laptop, which is unfortunately only exclusive to purchasers from the US and Canada, sports a tone-on-tone logo of its maker plus a keyboard with white backlighting.

The all-new 13.3-inch Stealth gaming machine furnishes a Quad HD+ IGZO capacitive touchscreen display with a 3,200 x 1,800 resolution and 100 percent sRGB colour space. It has a 50 percent thinner bezel than the 12.5-inch model and up to 178 degrees wide viewing angles. The new notebook comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and houses a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of dual-channel memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD.

“The first Razer Blade Stealth’s success proved that highly mobile students, creatives and professionals alike are demanding more in terms of performance, personalization and value,” according to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “From the classroom to the boardroom, the new Razer Blade Stealth continues to set the standard for mobility, power, durability and value in laptops for productivity everywhere.”

The new Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop starts at US$1,399 and is now available to order online. Official Australian pricing has yet to be announced, but the new variant is obviously bound to carry a heftier tab than that of the 12.5-inch model, which currently starts AU$2,099. Those who want to further push the new notebook’s limits and add some desktop muscle, the Razer Core plug-and-play Thunderbolt 3 external graphics enclosure is available for a discounted price when purchased together with the new laptop.

New Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop specs and features

Available in traditional black or gunmetal with tone-on-tone Razer logo (US and Canada exclusive)

13.3-inch IGZO capacitive multi-touch display

16:9 aspect ratio

QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) resolution

100 percent sRGB colour space

Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (2.7 GHz / 3.5 GHz)

Intel® HD Graphics 620

Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB PCIe SSD options

16 GB Dual Channel System Memory (LPDDR3 1,866 MHz)

Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1)

Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)

Two USB 3.0 ports (SuperSpeed)

Anti-ghosting keyboard

Black: Powered by Razer Chroma

Gunmetal: White keyboard backlighting

HDMI 2.0 audio and video output

Built-in stereo speakers

3.5 mm headphone and microphone combo port

Built-in array microphone

Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip embedded

Compact 45 W USB-C power adapter

Built-in 53.6 Wh rechargeable lithium ion polymer battery

0.52 inch x 12.6 inches x 8.1 inches / 13.1 mm x 321 mm x 206 mm

2.93 pounds / 1.33 kilograms

