Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online

Rafael Nadal is on the brink of making history Sunday as he continues his quest for 'La Decima' by potentially capturing his 10th Roland Garros championship. However, Nadal's final hurdle at the 2017 French Open won't be an easy one as he would have to contend with 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka, who enters the finale with a lot of momentum.

The two stars haven't met in a Grand Slam final since the 2014 Australian Open. Wawrinka stunned the then World No. 1 Nadal in four sets in Melbourne 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to capture his first major championship. Since then, the 32-year-old Swiss has grown from strength to strength, winning the 2015 Roland Garros title and 2016 U.S. Open to add to his Grand Slam tally. On Sunday, Wawrinka stands to win a fourth major.

Nadal owns a 15-3 head-to-head record against Wawrinka including a 5-1 advantage on clay. But the Swiss has shown the ability to rise to the occasion in big matches and won't be a pushover. In fact, Wawrinka has a perfect 3-0 record in Grand Slam finals, a stat that none of the Big 4 can stake a claim to. Prior to the tournament, several analysts predicted that Wawrinka was the only player capable of taming the King of Clay in his own backyard.

Wawrinka realises the magnitude of the challenge that awaits him. Nadal is carrying a career 78-2 record at Roland Garros into Sunday's final, his only two losses coming to Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic in the 2009 and 2015 quarter-finals respectively. "To play Rafa on clay in the final of the French Open is probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis. He's the best player ever on clay. He's going for his 10th Roland Garros, so it's something really impressive, something tough. It's going to be really difficult. But again, in the end of the day, it's the final. The pressure is on both players," Wawrinka siad on the eve of the 2017 French Open Final.

After watching Wawrinka defeat World No. 1 Andy Murray in a gruelling five-set battle during Friday's semi-final, Nadal admitted that the Swiss poses a legitimate threat. "For me, being in the final is always a very positive result. Now remains one match against a very tough opponent, so he will be full of confidence for Sunday. And he's a very dangerous player because he can hit the ball very hard. I need to play aggressive, I need to play long, I need to try to not let him play from easy positions. If not, I'm going to be in big trouble.

"It's true that when he hits hard, he hits really hard. Stopping him can be difficult... I will have to do everything I can to keep him from playing aggressively. If I can play long balls, if I can hit hard, if I can do that, I think I will be able to control him. I know he's dangerous when he plays aggressively, so I need to limit his possibilities," added Nadal, who past 23-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem in his semi-final.

Rafael Nadal, a 14-time time Grand Slam champion, fell short of his final hurdle during the 2017 Australian Open at the start of the year. Now, he has the opportunity to become the first player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam on ten occasions (La Decima) besides adding major No. 15 to his career tally. Will Wawrinka prove to be the party-pooper? Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live streaming, French Open final live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch French Open final online

Start time: 11 p.m. (AEST), 3 p.m. (Local Time, CEST), 9 a.m. (ET)

On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), Tennis Channel / NBC Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), Foxtel Play / Foxtel Go (Australia), NBC Sports (USA)