Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 29/5/17 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire

Rafael Nadal will face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals of the 2017 French Open on Tuesday. Nadal, en route a possible 10th Roland Garros championship has been nearly invincible in the tournament thus far, breezing through the first four rounds without dropping a set. 

On Sunday, Nadal extended his career Roland Garros win-loss record to 76-2 after a dominant 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory over Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut. Nadal's only two defeats in Paris came against Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 (playing through an injury) and to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals. 

Carreno Busta upset fifth seed Milos Raonic 4-6 7-6(2) 6-7(6) 6-4 8-6 in an epic battle that lasted four hours and 22 minutes during Sunday's quarter-final. After the victory, the Spaniard said playing Nadal is a dream come true especailly at a high stakes match in Roland Garros. "It’s difficult to explain my emotions at the end of the match. It was the best victory of my career. It was the match that you dream of when you are young, playing Roland Garros, five sets, four hours and a half. It was really tough, really tough," Carreno Busta told reporters after the match.

On playing Nadal, Carreno Busta said he doesn't view himself as an underdog. "If I think that I don't have a chance (to beat him), I will not play. So for sure I think I (can beat him). (It) is really difficult, because Rafa is maybe the best player in the history of clay, and he's playing really good, but I will try my hardest. I'm playing good. I'm with a lot of confidence. He's (also) a really good friend. So it will be a really special match for me. I will try to enjoy this match and learn a lot."

Meanwhile, Djokovic will square off against highly-touted Austrian Dominic Thiem in the other quarter-final on Tuesday. If Nadal and Djokovic prevail in their Round of 8 matches, tennis fans will be treated to a blockbuster semi-final clash against the two modern-day greats on Thursday. Djokovic, the reigning French Open champion, defeated 19th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 6-3 win on Sunday. Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live streaming, French Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch French Open quarterfinals online    

Start time: 11:15 p.m. (AEST), 3:15 p.m. (Local Time, CEST), 9:15 a.m. (ET)
On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), Tennis Channel / NBC Sports (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global),  Foxtel Play / Foxtel Go (Australia), NBC Sports (USA)

