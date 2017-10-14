Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will have to contend with former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. Nadal could potentially set up a showdown against arch rival Roger Federer, who will face big-serving Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the other semi-final on Saturday.

With victories on Saturday and Sunday, Nadal will officially end 2017 as the World No. 1 -- regardless of the outcome at next month's Nitto ATP Finals in London. Nadal has ended the year as the No. 1 ranked player on three occasions before 2008, 2010 and 2013. After starting the year with a host of injury worries, the Spaniard has flipped the script by conquering the French Open and U.S. Open crowns to improve his career Grand Slam tally to 16. By finishing the year on a high, Nadal would enter the 2018 Australian Open as the favourite.

After a hard-fought victory against Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-final, Nadal extended his current winning streak to 15 matches and his overall 2017 record to 64 wins and 9 losses. Nadal will be eyeing his maiden Shanghai Masters title after reaching the finals in 2009. Nadal is also trying to win his 31st career ATP Masters 1000 title, which would surpass the current record he shares with Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, currently 9-0 in semi-final matches this year, holds a 4-1 career head-to-head record against Cilic. But the Spaniard does not plan to underestimate Cilic. "He always is a very dangerous opponent, and I think this surface, this court helps him. Yeah, will be a tough one. It's true that I am playing well. Let's see. I know that I need to be very focused with my serve again, and I need to play aggressive and don't let him play from comfortable positions. If not, I will be almost dead because he's going to go for the shots and [it's] going to be very difficult," Nadal said of Cilic on the eve of the match.

Meanwhile, Cilic is playing in only his third ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semi-final. He captured his maiden Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati last year. Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live streaming, Shanghai Masters live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Shanghai Masters live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic

Semi-final

Start time: 6:30 p.m. (AEST), 4:30 p.m. (Local Time, CST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)