Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online

Sep 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina (not pictured) on day six of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will face big-serving Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals of the 2017 US Open on Friday (Saturday in Australia). While Nadal is seeking his third US Open title after prevailing in 2010 and 2013, Del Potro is attempting to win his second major eight years after his victory in New York.

Del Potro destroyed Nadal in straight sets en route his 2009 US Open triumph. Since then, the 6-foot-5 Del Potro has undergone multiple surgeries, which ruined his chances of challenging the Big 4 of Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. At the age of 28, Del Potro is enjoying a career renaissance, and could once again stop Nadal's hot pursuit at Flushing Meadows. 

Though Nadal leads Del Potro 8-5 in career head-to-head matches, the Argentine won two of their most recent matches -- including a victory in the semi-finals of the Rio Olympic Games. On hard courts, Del Potro is always a threat due to his renowned service game. If allowed to go on a hot streak, Del Potro is capable of beating just about anyone. Before his four-set victory over Roger Federer in the quarter-final, Del Potro, the No. 24 seed, pulled off a remarkable victory over No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem after trailing two sets down.  

While Nadal would still be the fan favourite on Friday, Del Potro will have a sizeable contingent in his corner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. On the eve of the semi-final, Nadal acknowledged that Del Potro is a dangerous opponent. "Juan Martin is a top player. When he's playing well, it's difficult to stop him. I have to play my best tennis. If you let him play from good positions with his forehand, you are dead, because he plays super-aggressive, hitting so hard," said Nadal, who is pursuing a career 16th Grand Slam victory. 

Del Potro, meanwhile, feels he's playing at his absolute best. "I hit my best backhand on the tournament tonight (against Federer), which is a good signal for the future.  He's (Nadal) a lefty. So, he has a better chance to find my backhand. I will try to make winners with my forehands and don't run too much because my legs are tired." Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro
Semi-final
Start time: 7:30 a.m. Saturday (AEST), 5:30 p.m. (Local Time, ET)
On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

