Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online

Sep 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina (not pictured) on day six of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will square off against sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Shanghai Masters on Friday. Nadal is currently on a 14-man winning streak.

Nadal will take his red-hot streak into the match and a 9-1 head-to-head record against Dimitrov. Despite his dominance of the Bulgarian, Nadal was pushed to the limit by Dimitrov in a stunning five-setter at the Australian Open semi-final earlier this year. Most recently, Nadal beat Dimitrov in a hard-fought contest in last week's China Open semi-final. If Nadal reaches another semi-final, he will tie American legend Andre Agassi's record for sixth place in the Open Era for most appearances (870).

As aptly described by Vavel, Dimitrov will continue to pose problems to Nadal on hard courts. "Being on a faster court, Dimitrov could use his weapons to his advantage to trouble Nadal, but also note that the world number one can counter his pace with more pace, which is something he likes to do.

"Dimitrov has the bigger serve of the two, but Nadal has been serving faster on hard courts this year which has seen him earn much better hard court results than in the past few years. Both men are very close in terms of groundstrokes, but the slight edge has to go to Nadal with the power, spin, and angles that the Spaniard can fine," read a report published Thursday.

Nadal reached the quarter-finals Thursday when he knocked off Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-1. With the victory, Nadal improved his 2017 record to 63 victories and 9 losses. "Of course, it's good news, and especially in this part of the season. It's better like this than having long matches. You save a little bit more the body. It doesn't matter how long you are on court, (the) most important thing is be enough competitive to (handle) all the situations," Nadal said after his Round of 16 win. Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming, Shanghai Masters live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Shanghai Masters live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov
Quarter-final
Start time: 4 p.m. (AEST), 2 p.m. (Local Time, CST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

