Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch Italian Open online

By @saihoops on
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream, 2017 Madrid Open
Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Madrid Open - Men's Singles Semifinal - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Rafael Nadal of Spain - Madrid, Spain - 13/5/17 - Nadal plays a forehand. Reuters / Sergio Perez

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will square off for the third time in four weeks during the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday. Nadal got the better of the 23-year-old Austrian in Barcelona and most recently the finals at the Madrid Masters. 

The Spaniard is now on an amazing 17-0 winning streak (33-2 in sets) since the start of the clay-court season, having breezed to victories at Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid in recent weeks. On Thursday, Nadal beat American Jack Sock 6-3, 6-4 to advance while Thiem saved three match points to survive American Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7) in his previous round. Thiem had also saved five match points last week to beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in their round of 16 match at the Madrid Masters. 

Despite his recent dominance, Nadal isn't willing to underestimate Thiem or any of the competition that awaits him over the next few weeks that could culminate with a possible 10th French Open title. Most analysts are expecting Nadal to prevail at Roland Garross (May 22 - June 11) and claim Grand Slam No. 15.

“There is always room to improve. That's why I wake up every morning. I go to practice with the motivation to improve something. I can keep serving better. I can hit some more winners with the forehand and it’s something that I am working on every day to try and make happen. But it’s obvious that I am playing well and I should be very happy with the way that I am doing things," Nadal said after Thursday's win over Sock.

Nadal reckons Thiem, the eighth seed, has a bright future and could win multiple titles on clay-court surfaces down the road. "I am here to try my best. I know (it) is a tough tournament. I don't have an easy draw here, a tough one. Dominic is the player that is having probably more success now on clay, no? So will be another tough battle tomorrow. I think I can play a little bit more aggressive than what I did tonight (against Sock). I think I have to do it. But in general terms I am happy with the way that I played, obviously."

Rafael Nadal is the prohibitive favourite to win the 2017 French Open and become the first player in history to win a Grand Slam on ten occasions. Analysts feel only Novak Djokovic poses a threat to the Spaniard. Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live streaming, Italian Open live streaming, tennis live streaming and Internazionali BNL d´Italia live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream: How to watch Italian Open 2017 online

Start time: 12 a.m. (Saturday, AEST), 4 p.m. (Local Time, CEST), 10 a.m. (ET)
On TV: Tennis Channel (USA), ESPN (Australia), Sky Sports 4 (UK)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global),  Sky Go (UK),  WatchESPN (Australia)

Related
Join the Discussion
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Michael Schumacher family threat thwarted, offender sentenced
Lakers 'fed up' of D'Angelo Russell's lack of leadership, reveals ESPN insider
Roger Federer pulled out of French open due to Rafael Nadal, says Todd Woodbridge
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch Italian Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch Italian Open online
CM Punk return news: Former WWE champion dangled lucrative deal to make wrestling return
CM Punk dangled lucrative offer by 5 Star Wrestling
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Another confirmation of a Jedi Force ghost
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car