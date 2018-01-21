Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live stream: Watch Australian Open online

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will face Argentina's World No. 26 Diego Schwartzman Sunday in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open. Nadal has won all three previous encounters against Schwartzman, with the latest victory coming in the quarter-finals of last year's Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco.

Though Nadal is the overwhelming favourite to proceed to the Round of 8, Schwartzman could prove to be a tough opponent for the Spaniard. Schwartzman has endured tough battles thus far, having outlasted Dusan Lajovic in five sets before coming back from a set to defeat Alexandr Dolgopolov in the third round.

Schwartzman boasts of one of the most dominant return games on the tour. During the ATP tour last year, the Argentine had the second best return games won percentage. Analysts expect Schwartzman to put a ton of pressure on Nadal's service game. And going into the game Nadal acknowledged that he needs to "play at his best" to advance past the round of 16 at the 2018 Australian Open.

"Being honest, he's (Schwartzman) a player that if I don't play my best, probably I don't going to win. He's a player that have all the shots, big control from the baseline, don't miss much. He's able to change directions easy. He's a player that already played the quarterfinals in the US Open. He's already in the fourth round (here). Tough one, and I need to play my best."

Nadal, the No. 1 seed, hasn't won at Melbourne Park since the 2009 Australian Open. A year ago, the Spaniard reached the final despite entering the first Grand Slam of the season as an underdog, after enduring a horrific 2016 that was cut short by a career-threatening wrist injury. Despite losing to arch rival Roger Federer in the final, Nadal proceeded to dominate most of 2017 while returning to the apex of the sport.

Federer, the defending champion, is currently the odds-on favourite to repeat as winner at Melbourne Park. Nadal and six-time winner Novak Djokovic are tied at second place. There is a strong possibility that tennis fans are treated to another Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal final next Sunday. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live streaming, Rafael Nadal live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live stream: Watch Tennis online

Fourth Round

Start time: 2:35 p.m. Sunday (Local Time, AEDT), 10:35 p.m. Saturday (ET), 3:35 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)

2018 Australian Open live stream:

7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)