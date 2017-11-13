Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will square off against World No. 8 David Goffin in the opening Group Stage match of the Nitto ATP Finals on Monday evening (Tuesday in Australia). Nadal announced his decision to enter the tournament when he was presented with the year ending World No. 1 trophy on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a knee injury forced Nadal to pull out of the Paris Masters ahead of his quarterfinal match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. At the stage, the Spaniard was expected to skip the ATP Finals. On Sunday, after World No. 2 Roger Federer defeated Jack Sock 6-4 7-6 in the opening singles match, Nadal came out to collect the World No. 1 trophy for the fourth time in his storied career.

An emphatic Nadal told the crowd in the O2 Arena: "I want to say thanks all of the tournaments over the year and all of the fans. You have been a huge support during the whole year in every event. Without all of you nothing would be the same -- see you tomorrow on court."

"It has been a fantastic season, a very emotional one after all of the things I have been going through in the last couple of years with injury. To have this trophy again is something I never thought was possible. None of this would have been possible without my team and family. Many thanks for the support. There have been tough moments but we kept believing," added Nadal, while confirming his status for the ATP Finals.

Meanwhile, David Goffin joins Jack Sock, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov as debutantes at the London event. The Belgian believes he has the all-round game to upset Nadal. "First of all, it's faster on hard courts and the (bounce) is lower indoors. Rafa, he cannot slide on this surface. He's more comfortable on clay and can play higher, he can play deeper; it's really heavy when he's hitting the ball on clay so it's not easy to take the ball really early," he said.

Rafael Nadal owns a 2-0 career head-to-head record against David Goffin. Nadal defeated Goffin on two occasions this year -- both on clay courts -- at Monte Carlo and Madrid. Roger Federer is currently the odds-on favourite to win the tournament due to Nadal's vulnerability on hard courts. Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live streaming, ATP Finals live streaming, ATP World Tour Finals live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

ATP Finals live stream: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin

Group Stage

Start time: 8 p.m. (Local Time), 6 a.m. (Tuesday, AEST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)