Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online

Rafael Nadal will begin his quest for a 10th Roland Garross title Sunday when he faces Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of the 2017 French Open. Nadal leads their head-to-head series 2-0 with both victories coming on clay -- 2013 Madrid and 2013 Barcelona.

Nadal, the No. 4 seed, is entering the tournament as the overwhelming favourite after breezing to victories at Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid to start the clay-court season. Though Nadal lost to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final of the Italian Open, several analysts feel the Spaniard is playing his best tennis since 2014. Intently, Nadal hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open.

The Spaniard isn't willing to underestimate Paire. “He's not an opponent you want to play against in the first round. He's a player with big talent -- great serve, great hands and a fantastic backhand. He's a dangerous opponent,” Nadal said on the eve of his first-round match.

2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal enters with 72-2 record

Nadal, who boasts a remarkable 72-2 record at Roland Garross, is trying to become the first player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam event on ten occasions. “I feel at home because I have a great relationship with all the girls that are working here, with a lot of people that are running the event. It's always good to see people that I have spent a lot of days in my life with. I just say thanks to them for everything that they do for me, and I feel great every time that I have the chance to be back here and to see all of them.”

The 2017 French Open draws were announced on Friday. World No. 1 Andy Murray is seeded to face 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka in the other semi-final. If the seedings work out, Wawrkina would run into 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in one of the quarter-finals while Nadal would clash with Canada's Milos Raonic in his Round of 8 match. Djokovic is likely to run into budding young talent Dominic Thiem, who enters the tournament as the No. 6 seed and the player with the third best odds to win the title.

Also, tennis fans could be treated to a Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic semi-final in less than two weeks. Djokovic enters the tournament as an out-of-form defending champion with little expectations. The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire live streaming, French Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch French Open online

Start time: 7 p.m. (AEST), 11 a.m. (Local Time, CEST), 5 a.m. (ET)

On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), Tennis Channel / NBC Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), Foxtel Play / Foxtel Go (Australia), NBC Sports (USA)