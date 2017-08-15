Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking

By @saihoops on
Rafael Nadal, Cincinnati Masters
Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

Rafael Nadal is set to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking for the first time since July, 2014. And while Nadal has acknowledged the feat will be "something special," the Spaniard is sorry Roger Federer withdrew from this week's Cincinnati Masters -- where the two rivals were due to battle for the World No. 1 ranking.

Federer would skip the Cincinnati Masters -- the last stop before the 2017 US Open -- after aggravating a back injury during Sunday's Rogers Cup final defeat to Alexander Zverev. Federer, with a win-loss record of 35-3 in 2017, was the only player who could have denied Nadal the No. 1 spot in next Monday's updated rankings. Injured World no. 1 Andy Murray hasn't taken the court since his loss at Wimbledon. 

Nadal, who has spent a total of 141 weeks as World No. 1, admitted doubting he could ever regain the top spot at the age of 31.  “If you don’t have doubts, it’s because you are very arrogant and I’m not very arrogant. There’s a young generation up and coming. It’s very tough to come back and be number one. For me to be in that position is something very special. I have the passion and love for the game. That’s why I’m able to be back in that position again," said Nadal.  

Cincinnati Masters: The last stop before 2017 US Open

The Spaniard realises that the hard courts in Cincinnati will help him tune up for Flushing Meadows. “Roger and I are having great seasons. One of us will have the chance to have that position for more weeks. I’m going to try and do my best this week and see what happens.”

Federer, a seven-time champion at Cincinnati, apologised to the fans for pulling out of the last stop before the US Open. “I am very sorry to pull out of the Western and Southern Open as I always enjoy playing. Cincinnati has some of the best fans in the world and I am sorry I will miss them. Unfortunately, I tweaked my back in Montreal and I need to rest this week.”

Rafael Nadal captured Grand Slam No. 15 at Roland Garros this year besides losing to nemesis Roger Federer in a memorable Australian Open final. The two aging legends have dominated the ATP circuit in 2017 owing to recurring injuries suffered by Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, besides the inconsistent form of Stan Wawrinka.

Related
Join the Discussion
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Tesla hopes to accomplish SA battery, Model 3 and more by 2020
Chinatown in Sydney is becoming less Chinese
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Tiger Woods to enter rehab after pleading not guilty to DUI charges
F1: Mercedes keen to lock up Valtteri Bottas for long haul
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 leaked: Episodes 2-4 available online
Journey to unite Westeros against White Walkers
Dany shows more cruelty in 'Game of Thrones' season 7
‘Star Wars: Rebels’ almost introduced a new Inquisitor
'Animal Kingdom' spoilers: Baz sets his plan against Smurf in motion
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 'The Leopard' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 15-18: Jack fights back
'Y&R' spoilers for Aug. 15-18: Jack retaliates [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car