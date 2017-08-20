Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International

Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will return to Australia for the Brisbane International at the start of 2018, according to several reports. Despite his quarterfinal defeat to Nick Kyrgios at the ongoing Cincinnati Masters, Nadal will reclaim the No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2014 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

In June, The Courier Mail reported that the tournament officials were confident Nadal wanted to start the new season in Queensland -- after enjoying his first visit earlier this year. Nadal, after missing a ton of action last year, regained top form by reaching the finals of the 2017 Australian Open. En route to Melbourne Park, Nadal lost to the top-seeded Milos Raonic in the quarter-final at Brisbane.  

All three of Nadal's matches at the Pat Rafter Arena drew sellout crowds. “He’s back to No. 1 next week and since Rafa was here he has managed for a 10th time the greatest physical test in our sport by winning the French Open,’’ said tournament director Geoff Quinlan, who confirmed Nadal's participation. "Rafa’s manager Carlos Costa was in communication with me on Thursday and said Rafa is thrilled to be coming back. We’ve been talking to his team for quite a while and we’re delighted to have him confirmed."

“He was such a huge success in Brisbane in 2017. We had four record sessions for attendances, including the men’s final because people were anticipating he’d be in the final. The reaction of the crowd was as rapturous as it was because they’d never seen Rafa play previously. He was a huge presence at the tournament, making time for fans and having an open training session," added Quinlan. 

In 2017, Nadal has four titles including the 2017 French Open -- the fifteenth Grand Slam victory of his illustrious career. Though Nadal isn't favoured to win the forthcoming 2017 US Open, the Spaniard is quietly confident about his chances due to the injury woes faced by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- the other members of the sport's celebrated Big 4. 

“A lot of things have happened since the last time I was in this spot. Injuries and some tough moments,’’ Nadal said in Cincinnati, after losing to Aussie Nick Kyrgios on Friday. 

