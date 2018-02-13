Rachel Bloom headlines 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' US tour

Actress Rachel Bloom poses backstage with the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and lead actress Rachel Bloom has no underlying issues to address, but she is certainly crazy enough to bless the show’s fans with a musical escapade around the US. The tour kicks off on March 31 and, no, West Covina, California is not on the list of cities.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the cast of the critically acclaimed show on The CW is set to celebrate song and dance around the US. Cities include Seattle, Portland, Chicago, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

Confirmed participants, according to the EW report, include Bloom herself, Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel Plimpton III) and Pete Gardner (Darryl Whitefeather). They will be joined by show co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna, executive music producer Adam Schlesinger and writer Jack Dolgen. Not every cast member, though, appears to be onboard, so folks need to keep a sharp eye on their local venues to see if their favourites (Donna Lynne Champlin, anyone?) are scheduled to join in.

Speaking about the tour, Bloom emphasised the importance of the live aspect of musical comedy. “It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience,” she said, adding, “We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans.”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” stars Bloom in the title role. Its story focuses on the highs and lows of lawyer Rebecca Bunch. The show is known to zoom in on important issues like mental health and female empowerment. Aussie viewers can catch the show on ELEVEN.

Tickets for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live Starring Rachel Bloom” go on sale on February 14 in the US. Scheduled dates for each city are listed below.

March 31 - Portland
April 1 - Seattle
April 4 - Chicago
April 5 - Boston
April 6 - Washington, D.C.
April 7 - Philadelphia
April 8 - New York
April 10 - Los Angeles

