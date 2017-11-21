‘Quiet Hour’: Coles introduces autism-friendly shopping

Coles supermarkets in Australia will roll out “Quiet Hour” for people living with autism. Music will be switched off, lights dimmed, trolley collections suspended and register tones dialled down for 60 minutes every Tuesday.

Quiet Hour aims to help those on the autism spectrum shop in peace. Coles said they wish the weekly timeslot from 10:30 to 11:30am local time to be a “judgment-free zone.”

Except in cases of emergencies, PA announcements are stopped. Free fruit is offered at customer service and additional team members will be there to assist customers.

Coles Accessibility Sponsor Peter Sheean had released a statement, saying the company is constantly looking for ways to meet the different needs of its customers. To achieve this, the supermarket creates a shopping environment in which both customers and team members feel comfortable.

Sensory-friendly shopping

“We were really pleased to receive a positive response from our customers and team members, who welcomed Quiet Hour and provided feedback on social media,” Sheean said, adding it was fantastic to hear that the changes made in store during the trial had helped to make a real difference to customers’ shopping experience at Coles. He also shared that their team members are enthusiastic about the initiative.

Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) Community Engagement and Operations Manager Linzi Coyle confirmed that trials of the program have been a success so far. She added that they have obtained a lot of positive feedback from community members about their experience.

Some took to social media to talk about their experiences. Among them was Melbourne mum Emily Dive who was “fighting back tears” while shopping with her son. She thanked Coles and described it as a “milestone.”

Coyle said the organisation was proud to partner with Coles on the program. She noted that people on the autism spectrum usually have difficulty processing sensory information. They can find sounds, light, smell, touch and taste overwhelming.

She said a trip to the shops can be difficult for families and individuals. “The trial held at Coles in Ringwood and Balwyn East was a wonderful success and we received a lot of positive feedback from community members about their experience,” Coyle added, according to news.com.au. Some say it is not just people with autism who appreciate the initiative.

Coles staffers were given added training for the low sensory experience in preparation for Quiet Hour, 9News reported. Quiet Hour will be launched in select Coles supermarket across the country.