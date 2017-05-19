Queensland woman can’t believe her luck as she wins $2.77 million in Gold Lotto

A Queensland resident has been left stunned as she won division one four times over two days this week, making her $2.77 million richer. A multi-million dollar windfall on Wednesday night capped off a winning week for a woman from the Caboolture region, north of Brisbane after taking home $17,000 in a lower divisional prize on Monday.

The unnamed woman won all these in a single Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto entry, Caboolture Shire Herald reported. She bought her winning entry online at thelott.com, The Courier Mail reported. 

The entry was consisted of four marked System 12 games of identical numbers. That made her one of three division one winners nationally in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3661 on Wednesday.

The woman could not believe her luck as she shared the news. “I’ve been waiting to hear from someone from Golden Casket all my life!” she told a Golden Casket official. She said her Gold Lotto win feels “just unreal” and “crazy.” Before she won $2.77 million, she said she had other wins in the past few weeks.

She said it felt like she got her lucky time in her life and it all happened.  After her previous wins, she said she thought her luck has run out, but it only kept getting better, adding her latest win was the icing on top of the cake.

Aside from the winning division one four times, the woman also won division 3 144 times and division 4 900 times. Her system entry won 1048 times in total across all divisions.

The woman added after working hard all her life, it is now time to put the boots down. “This means we don’t have to worry about paying bills and we can help our family out,” she said.

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3661 on Wednesday were 30, 5, 25, 11, 27 and 18. The supplementary numbers were 21 and 19.

The woman’s marks the second time a Caboolture entry has won division one. A Caboolture couple previously won $792,331.85 with their entry in Saturday Gold Lotto on April 29.

Last month, another couple from Bundaberg won more than $1 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw. The couple said when they encountered local media coverage about “Bundaberg’s newest mystery millionaire,” they did not believe it was them. Their entry was one of four division one winners nationally and one of two in Queensland in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3727 on April 8.

