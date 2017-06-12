Queen's Birthday 2017: Where to shop in Australia

Australia celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s birthday on Monday, a public holiday for every state and territory except Queensland and WA. Here is a list of what stores are open.

Most shopping centres on Westfield and Mirvac will run business as usual. Some shops, though, may be on reduced hours.

Among those that will operate on reduced hours on Monday are most BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores across SA, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, NT and ACT. Most Liquorland and First Choice stores will open as normal except in South SA where Liquorland stores at Greenacres, St Clair, Victoria Square, Burnside, West Lakes, Modbury Heights, Churchill and Munno Para are expected to be closed.

Woolworths stores in every state except South Australia will open, with some expected to restrict trading hours. Most Woolworths stores in SA will not operate. Those that will open in SA are subject to restricted trading hours. The store chain advises shoppers to check on its website or directly with their local stores for further details.

The majority of Coles stores will be open in Victoria, NSW, ACT, Tasmania and NT, with some stores on reduced shopping hours. Coles customers are also advised to check the store’s website for more information.

As for Aldi, most stores will trade from 9 am to 6 pm AEST with the exception of Leichhardt which will be on reduced shopping hours. In SA, all stores will not open except Mount Barker and Berri. Aldi shoppers may also check its site for further details.

Every 7-Eleven stores across Australia will open, as will most GA stores, cinema chains Hoyts and Event. Westfield West Lakes in South Australia will be completely shut according to news.com.au.

The majority of Myer stores are also open on Monday except Colonnades, Tea Tree Plaza and Marion suburban stores in Launceston and SA. Melbourne City will follow regular trading hours while Hobart, Sydney City, Adelaide and Canberra will be on restricted trading hours. Myer says customers may check its site for more details.

Several David Jones stores in New South Wales and Victoria will open about half an hour later than usual on Monday. The David Jones at Barangaroo in NSW and Marion and West Lakes locations in SA will be closed. The David Jones at Adelaide Central Plaza will operate but will on reduced shopping hours. David Jones customers are advised to check its site to see the complete list of store opening hours.

