Queen Elizabeth’s presence at Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s wedding ‘proof’ he’s her favourite

Queen Elizabeth attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding should have been expected, but the contrary was earlier predicted. Does her presence at her grandson’s wedding to the American actress prove that he is her favourite grandson?

It seems out of the ordinary that the Queen was present at the most talked-about wedding this year. After all, Harry is her grandson. But according to reports, that just proves that out of her eight grandchildren, Harry is the closest to her heart.

This is probably because Her Majesty, as the head of the Church of England, should not technically support Harry’s marriage to a divorcee. Meghan was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson for about two years in 2011. The Queen also did not attend her son and heir, Prince Charles, during his wedding to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Both Charles and Camilla were divorcees.

With the Queen present at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, it is said she was willing to break her rule just to be with the happy couple on their big day.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters

That is not the only “proof” of the Queen’s special relationship with Harry. Apparently, the Queen had a more “fun” granny-grandson relationship with Harry compared to Prince William. E! News royal correspondent Melanie Bromley told News Corp Australia that the monarch is also close to William, but they had a more serious relationship because William would one day take her place.

“William is going to become king, so there has been a very close relationship between William and the Queen. It’s half family and half business,” she said. “There are things that she’s teaching William that she also taught her son (Prince Charles) as far as the protocol and what’s expected of him. William is in a very different role (to Harry) … he was born for this job."

Harry, meanwhile, was given a lot more freedom. And while both Charles’ sons are very close to the Queen, Harry’s “relationship with the Queen is a lot more fun and grandson-to-grandmother.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to speak as Prince William, and Prince Harry (L) stand behind at the Patron's Lunch, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

This is allegedly evident when the Queen gave her annual Christmas speech in December. Before the camera tightened to a close-up shot of Her Majesty, the viewers were able to see the photos on her tables. There were pictures of herself with husband Prince Philip on their wedding day as well as a more recent shot; a picture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, William and Kate Middleton’s children; a shot of Charles and Camilla; as well as Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo.

Missing was William and Kate’s photo. And according to reports, if Harry wasn’t the favoured grandson, then William’s photo would also be there.

The reports glazed over the fact that the photos of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children were there, which could mean that their son and daughter represented them on the desk instead. The Queen’s other grandchildren’s photos were also not visible, if there were any.

Her Majesty The Queen's Christmas Broadcast 2017 YouTube/The Royal Family

Another alleged evidence of the Queen’s favouritism was also seen in December when Meghan, who was still Harry’s fiancée, was invited to spend with the royal family on their annual Christmas Day church service and dinner. Kate and Mike Tindall — the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips’ then-fiancé and now-husband — were previously not invited in 2010 before they married their respective spouses the following year.

Meghan being invited to spend Christmas with them even though she was still a fiancée then was apparently another proof that the Queen loved Harry a little more than the others.

However, it could also be that Meghan’s family, a lot of whom are allegedly estranged from her, were in the US, and therefore Meghan didn’t have anyone in the UK to spend Christmas with. And that’s apparently why she had scored an invite to the exclusive royal family Christmas when Kate and Mike, who are both British and have families in the country, did not.

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay

In 2016, when then-US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, in a playful takedown clip, accepted Prince Harry’s amicable challenge at the Invictus Games, the British prince responded with a funny video of his own. He wasn’t alone in it, though. His very special guest was his grandma, who delivered a sick burn of her own, apparently getting on in the mock dare.

Harry later told the BBC that Her Majesty enjoyed participating in their friendly showdown. Harry being able to coax his ultra-private grandma to do that was another alleged evidence that the Queen favoured him over her other grandchildren, including William.