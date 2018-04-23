Queen Elizabeth’s funny reaction to Prince Charles calling her ‘mummy’

Britain's Prince Charles speaks during a special concert "The Queen's Birthday Party" to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain April 21, 2018.

Britain's Prince Charles speaks during a special concert "The Queen's Birthday Party" to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain April 21, 2018. Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth has had a funny reaction to her 69-year-old son calling her “mummy.” Her Majesty, who celebrated her 92nd birthday with a star-studded bash thrown by the BBC on Saturday, was a bit taken aback by Prince Charles’ endearment, inadvertently creating a new meme reaction on social media.

The monarch was surrounded by the evening’s performers — including Australian Kylie Minogue, Sting, Craig David, Luke Evans and Sir Tom Jones — on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Charles capped off the evening by raising cheers for his mum, and the way he called her a personal name had the crowd laughing.

“Your Majesty, mummy…” Charles said to the delight of the crowd. The Queen had a different reaction altogether, which was even funnier.

Queen Elizabeth appeared to have been spooked by Charles calling her “mummy.” Her eyes got bigger, setting her mouth in downward curve.

Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to her son Prince Charles calling her “Mummy” during The Queen’s 92th Birthday Concert at the Royal Albert Hall. _ #Queensbirthdayparty pic.twitter.com/JaR9sAdlUr — Karolina (@Karolina0806) April 22, 2018

“I have a feeling that in 1948 when you were 22, you didn’t somehow expect at your 92nd birthday to find your son in his 70th year just able still to raise a small ‘hip, hip,’” Charles said.

His speech was admittedly short and sweet, but the Internet still couldn’t get enough of the Queen’s reaction to his “mummy. In minutes, the moment was turned into a gif meme.

prince charles just called the queen mummy and she proper looked like that white man blinking meme — jess ✨ (@boyegaftstyles) April 21, 2018

Prince Charles calling the Queen "mummy" ❤️ #QueensBirthday — Ying (@yingdraws) April 21, 2018

I love it when Prince Charles calls the Queen Mummy. #QueensBirthdayParty — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) April 21, 2018