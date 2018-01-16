Queen Elizabeth’s bra fitter loses royal warrant after publishing tell-all book

By @chelean on
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands in silence at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. Reuters/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth’s bra fitter has lost its royal warrant after its director wrote a memoir that mentioned her encounters with the royal family. Rigby & Peller was stripped off of the right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after former owner June Kenton wrote a few lines about the royals in “Storm in a D-cup.”

Last week, Rigby wept as she told the Associated Press how much she regretted mentioning a few royal names in her book, including the late Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, as well as Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She was unaware that she should have not released information on her private meetings with them. And as consequence, the company’s royal warrant was revoked.

“There’s nothing in there that makes you think, ‘Oh! That’s naughty,’” she told AP. She said she never thought that writing the book would lead to the company losing its royal warrant as it had had it for so long. “I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I apologise for anything I might have done or said in the book. It was totally unintentional. I just think the world of them.”

She admitted she failed to send a copy of the book to the Buckingham Palace before it was published. She sent one after it was published. She then received a letter from the Lord Chamberlain saying that the lingerie shop would lose its royal warrant.

In her book, Kenton wrote about what she gave Princess Diana for her sons. “I never met Diana’s boys, but I used to give her lingerie and swimwear posters for them to put up in their studies at Eton.”

She also said the Queen Mother told her how she dealt with her younger daughter. “Shall I tell you what I do?” the Queen Mother allegedly said. “I pretend to listen to Margaret and then, once she has gone, I order what I want.”

She did not give any detail about her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth, but she noted that Her Majesty turned on the lights for herself. The Queen’s corgis were also often present during her underwear fittings.

Kenton, 82, and her husband bought Rigby & Peller in 1982 but sold her stake to Belgian company Van de Velde in 2011. She remained on the company’s board as a director. The brand was founded in London by female corsetieres Bertha Rigby and Gita Peller in 1939.

Rigby & Peller was given the royal licence in 1960. It has confirmed Kenton’s account that it lost its right to display the royal coat of arms following the publication of Kenton’s book. “Rigby & Peller is deeply saddened by this decision and is not able to elaborate further on the cancellation out of respect for Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Warrant Holders Association,” it was quoted by People as saying in a statement.

The Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

A royal warrant of appointment is a mark of recognition for those who supply goods or services to the Royal household for at least five years. Rigby & Peller had the Royal warrant as corsetiere to the Queen. There are currently around 800 holders of a royal warrant. They are allowed to display the relevant royal arms in their business.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Victor Estrella Burgos
2018 Australian Open: Roger Federer plays down favourite tag
NBA Trade News: Warriors view Anthony Davis as long term target
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 15-19 [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Different ending
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Filming to begin in June
‘Outlander’ season 4: Frasers in trouble again
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 15-19: Hope visits Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 15-19 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Star Trek Discovery': Four-way love triangle will 'come to a head'
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Shazad Latif on playing a complicated character
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car