Queen Elizabeth finds out where British Crown Jewels were hidden during WWII

By @chelean on
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip proceed through the Royal Gallery as they leave after the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain May 18, 2016. Reuters/Toby Melville

The British Crown Jewels were hidden inside a biscuit tin during World War II. Queen Elizabeth II was only recently told that the priceless gemstones were hidden to prevent the Nazis from stealing them.

The gemstones, which included the Black Prince’s Ruby from the Imperial State Crown, were placed in a biscuit tin and buried in a deep hole under the Windsor Castle, the Times reports. King George VI, the father of the Queen, was said to have given the orders. It was such a well guarded secret that even the Queen herself has only just found out.

Her Majesty apparently discovered what happened to the crown jewel during the filming of a BBC One documentary. “What was so lovely was that the Queen had no knowledge of it. Telling her seemed strangely odd,” royal commentator Alastair Bruce told the publication.

Librarian Oliver Urquhart, an assistant keeper of the Queen’s Archives, has learnt of the story from the letters sent to the King’s mother, Queen Mary. In the letter, royal librarian Sir Owen Morshead described how the gemstones were hidden in case the Nazis invaded the country.

According to the letter, the crown jewels were buried under a small emergency exit from the castle. Two chambers with steel doors were built to keep them safe. The trap door that led to the secret area still exists today.

It was long been speculated that the jewels were taken from the Tower of London to Windsor during the war to keep it safe. It was also rumoured that they were kept in a vault in Canada, hidden in a cave in Wales, and taken to a secret tunnel at a Devon prison.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, stayed at the Windsor Castle during the war from 1939 to 1945. The Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom are 140 royal ceremonial objects that are currently displayed in the Tower of London.

The documentary “The Coronation” will see Her Majesty giving a rare interview to the BBC. She will talk about her memories at her coronation in 1953 among others. It will air on BBC One in the UK on Sunday.

YouTube/BBC

YouTube/BrandonWatford

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car