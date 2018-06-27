| Make IBT your homepage

Queen Elizabeth entrusts royal duty to Meghan Markle

By @chelean on
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan The Duchess Of Sussex attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, June 14, 2018.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan The Duchess Of Sussex attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, June 14, 2018. Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters

Meghan Markle has truly integrated with the British royal family. The Duchess of Sussex has only been a royal for a month, but she has already been entrusted with filling in for one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite duties.

After her honeymoon with Prince Harry, Meghan was put to work right away with Her Majesty in their first girls’ day out together in Cheshire earlier this month. The two seemed to hit it off perfectly together, with the Queen even reportedly gifting her pearl earrings from her collection.

And now the monarch has reportedly passed onto her new granddaughter-in-law and her grandson a royal duty that she herself enjoyed doing. Sunday Express reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would welcome visitors in the Queen’s Young Leaders program to Buckingham Palace, a role the Queen started during her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth nations.

Harry became a patron of the program, which honours people who have made remarkable changes to their communities, this year, while Meghan attended the reception for the first time on Tuesday. And the fact that the Queen is already trusting Meghan to take on one of her duties should mean that the former actress has fully been integrated into the royal family.

The newlyweds met with the 61 young leaders presented with an award at the Queen’s Young Leaders ceremony, welcoming and congratulating them for their work in communities around the Commonwealth. The Queen was also there to present the medals to the exceptional young leaders.

It’s no surprise that Harry and Meghan were given the task by the Queen. Harry has represented Her Majesty in a number of roles since dedicating his time as a full-time royal, while Meghan’s relationship with the Queen appears to strengthen overtime. When Harry took over the role from his grandmother in April, a month before he wed Meghan, he had indicated that he was hoping that his soon-to-be wife would join him in his work.

“I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” he said.

