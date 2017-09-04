Queen Elizabeth debunks common myth about herself in letter response to 5-year-old

By @chelean on
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she is shown a orphaned cygnet during the annual Swan Upping, near Windsor, southern England July 20, 2009.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she is shown a orphaned cygnet during the annual Swan Upping, near Windsor, southern England July 20, 2009. Reuters/Sang Tan/Pool

Queen Elizabeth has debunked a popular myth about herself in a letter response to a five-year-old girl who asked if she could keep a swan as a pet. The common misconception was that Her Majesty owned every single swan in the UK.

Lyndsay Simpson wanted to keep a swan as a pet, but she thought she needed the Queen’s permission to do so because according to the myth, the monarch owns every swan in the UK. And so the little wildlife enthusiast decided to write to the Queen.

Her grandmother, 60-year-old Carol Bax, said they were not expecting a reply from the Queen. However, a letter arrived in the post a few weeks after Lyndsay sent her mail. “It was really sweet – all you heard from the lounge was, ‘I’ve got a letter from the Queen,’” Bax was quoted by Petersfield Post as saying.

Lyndsay was “ecstatic” that the Queen wrote to her, even if it’s to explain that she got something wrong in her letter: The Queen does not own every swan in the UK.

“The Queen has asked me to thank you for your letter … from which Her Majesty has taken careful note of your comments regarding the keeping of swans as pets,” the letter reads. “I should perhaps explain that it is a common misconception that The Queen owns all the swans in the United Kingdom. In fact, Her Majesty only owns mute swans and only exercises her right of ownership on certain parts of the River Thames.”

Indeed, Queen Elizabeth does not own every swan that lives in the country. As the UK monarch website explains, she retains the right to claim ownership on any unmarked mute swans swimming in open waters. She mainly exercises her right on certain stretches of the River Thames, though. The Crown has claimed ownership since the 12th century because the birds back then were highly valued as delicacy at banquets and feasts.

The Queen’s letter to the five-year-old also included a booklet on royal swan upping to help Lyndsay learn more about swans. Family friend Nick Robbins, 31, said it was the “most beautiful reply” because the letter was personal.

The Queen did not write the letter herself; it came from the palace’s deputy correspondence coordinator, Jennie Vine, who wrote that the 91-year-old monarch was encouraged to hear of the little girl’s love of swans.

