QLD rejects ASF’s $3B Gold Coast casino proposal

Queensland has rejected the bid to build a $3 billion casino in the city. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday that they decided to preserve the parkland site in the city rather than construct high-rise towers, which the community apparently did not want.

Palaszczuk told reporters that Chinese-backed developer ASF’s proposal, which included a five-tower integrated resort and casino on Crown land on The Spit at Southport on Gold Coast, would result in more tax payments for the locals to fund transport solutions. “I am not going to do that,” she said.

And although the project would have created jobs, it was unpopular with the residents. The premier said The Spit needed to be protected for the next generations, calling the part of the Gold Cast “unique to Queenslanders and unique to the world” and the “equivalent to what Central Park is to New York.”

The Cabinet will now work on a master plan for The Spit. The master plan is expected to take 18 months to develop. It will also put a three-storey height limit on developments on the southern end of the area.

As the Australian Financial Review notes, the rejection of the ASF proposal is a boost for The Star Group, which owns Jupiters, GC’s only casino, and Brisbane’s Treasury casino. It is also building the Queens’ Wharf integrated resort and casino in Brisbane.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham said ASF was “disappointed” but said the government had the right to terminate the contract at any stage. Palaszczuk did not say how much the government would pay to ASF as compensation.

Former Labor MP Judy Spence, who has railed against the ASF casino, called the rejection “marvellous.” Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls, on the other hand, said that the decision meant that Queensland was sending a message that it was “closed for business.”