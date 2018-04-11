PwC announces new benefits for US-based employees

A woman holds her stomach at the last stages of her pregnancy in Bordeaux April 28, 2010.

Big Four firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced new benefits for its US-based staff members, which is specifically focused on personal well-being and families. The company now allows its employees to work 60 percent of their normal schedule at 100 percent of their pay for four weeks once their parental leave ends.

The company stated that workers expressed a desire for a phased return to work following a parental leave. "While our new parents value the time off to care for their newborns, they have told us they need extra help phasing back into work when it’s over," PwC said in a statement, according to HR Dive.

PWC's diversity strategy leader Jennifer Allyn said they are always looking for opportunities to support employees in innovative ways. She added that the company recognises that the transition back to work after a leave can be challenging for parents.

Allyn explained that it was the reason why PwC introduced a new option to phase back on a part-time schedule at full-time pay. She said this particular benefit will provide parents with more flexibility to ease back into their careers after welcoming a new child.

The additional benefits also include paid family care leave, which allows eligible caregivers to get four weeks of paid leave, reports Employee Benefits. This will allow them to care for family members who have serious health conditions.

Currently, employees are allowed to take up to six weeks of paid parental leave. About 72 percent of the organisation’s fathers have utilised this amount of parental leave. For mothers at PWC in the US, they reportedly take on average 21 weeks of leave overall, which includes parental leave, short term disability, holiday and unpaid leave.

In Australia, the revenue of global consulting firms PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young (EY) topped $7 billion last financial year. Stuart Kells, co-author of a new book The Big Four, said the firms are incredibly important in the country. PwC has purchased companies that drive infrastructure projects, and a stake in an advertising agency.

Short and long-term international secondments are a major draw for employees working at PwC Australia, which again topped the list of companies people want to work for in Australia. The company also gives each employee a birthday day off, and they can take a floating public holiday on another day other than that gazetted. LinkedIn’s Asia Pacific senior director of Talent and Learning Solutions Jason Laufer said employees are looking for great perks.