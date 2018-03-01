PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief

By @saihoops on
PSG, Neymar, Champions League
Soccer Football - Coupe de France Quarter Final - Paris St Germain vs Olympique de Marseille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 28, 2018 Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Reuters / Charles Platiau

Paris Saint-Germain boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident that his team will defeat Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 match next Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). PSG suffered a major blow last Sunday when star striker Neymar was stretchered off the Parc des Princes during the team's 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille.

PSG confirmed on Wednesday that Neymar will undergo surgery to repair his sprained right ankle and cracked fifth metatarsal. Despite the season-ending injury, Al-Khelaifi believes his team has the mental makeup to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against Real Madrid, the reigning two-time Champions League winners. 

"Am I annoyed? Not at all. You are always looking for controversy. We remain very strong. I thank his father, who wants to stay with us until the Real Madrid match. We are a family and he is a gentleman. He was here, at the game, he is there for his son and his club, he is a great man," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after PSG's 3-0 Coupe de France quarterfinal victory on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). 

"Real? Of course we believe. If not, why even bother to play? We have a team that can beat Real. It is an important match, but the players are solid -- as they showed here. Everybody is ready, and they want to play, that is the most important thing. We will qualify in the Champions League, the supporters and the players together. We will go through. I repeat, we have the players and the team for it," added the Qatari chief.

Neymar, who left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record transfer in 2017, suffered the injury during the 76th minute against Marseille when he got tangled up with midfielder Bouna Sarr. After landing awkwardly on his ankle, the 25-year-old Brazilian broken into tears before being carried off the field. Despite Neymar's injury, PSG is blessed with a front line that features Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

Related
Join the Discussion
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
Roger Federer on ATP GenNext: 'Doubt anyone can win 10 Grand Slams'
LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Clue found in Qo’nos
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: ‘Something’ was listening to Ezra
‘Outlander’ season 4: Steven Cree celebrates birthday
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 16 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers: Bull helps Chunk’s daughter
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': International trailer released
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New footage released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car