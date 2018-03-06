PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia 

Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid will lock horns in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). Real Madrid, the reigning two-time Champions League winners, claimed a 3-1 advantage during last month's first leg at the Bernabeu.

Both European powerhouses have been dealing with severe injuries in recent weeks. While PSG will be without star striker Neymar, key Real Madrid midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are reportedly dealing with hamstring and knee problems. While Modric and Kroos are expected to play on Tuesday, PSG will start Argentinian veteran Angel Di Maria in place of Neymar.

PSG, the French Ligue 1 champions, are on a recent hot streak in Europe's biggest club tournament. They have scored a minimum of three times in each of their last four home games -- against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Anderlecht and Celtic.

On the eve of the game, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he expects his team to "suffer" against PSG but expects to qualify to the quarter-finals stage.

"Starting with the scoreboard in your favour does not mean anything. You must be ready for the unexpected, in your favour or against. The only thing we must do is play a great game ourselves. We must just focus on that. We will have to suffer, suffer and play our football," said Zidane, downplaying his team's 3-1 advantage going into the second leg.

While addressing the injuries of Kroos and Modric, Zidane said the team wouldn't start them if they weren't 100 percent. "We must all be at 100 percent, I would never put in a player at 70 percent. Everyone who is here is ready to play. I am two years in the job and every day it is more difficult to choose the team. They all want to play. It is part of my job. And tomorrow I will do the same. I will not tell you now though who will play," said the former 1998 FIFA World Cup champion.

According to Dabblebet, PSG start as 10/11 favourites to win the second leg against Real Madrid. However, the betting site has given Madrid 1/4 odds to qualify to the quarter-finals. Zidane's team is trying to become the first club in history to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. PSG vs Real Madrid live streaming and Champions League live streaming info follows.

How to watch Champions League in Australia

PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia

Date: Tuesday, March 6 (Wednesday AEDT)

Start Time: 8:40 p.m. CET (Local Time), 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday), 7:40 p.m. (GMT)

TV Channel: beIN Sports (Australia), FOX Sports 1 (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Tel (Australia), Fox Sports GO (USA), BT Sport App (UK)