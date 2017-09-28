PS Plus free games for October announced, 'MGSV: Phantom Pain' included

PS4
A visitors plays games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016. Reuters/Charles Platiau

October is fast approaching, and with it comes free PlayStation Plus games. Sony has announced the titles that will be part of next month’s lineup, with “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain” headlining the pack for PS4 users.

According to the PlayStation Blog, “Phantom Pain” is an “epic game for PS Plus members to replay again, or to check out for the very first time.” Released in 2015, it is set a few years after “Ground Zeroes.” The title became one of the most controversial ones before release due to franchise creator Hideo Kojima’s now-infamous dispute with Konami.

Also in the lineup is the critically-acclaimed 2010 horror game “Amnesia.” Offered as a collection, it includes both "The Dark Descent" and the 2013 sequel "A Machine for Pigs." The first game tells the story of a protagonist suffering from memory loss, and players are tasked with making sure he survives the night without going insane.

Four more titles are included in the PS Plus free update. The last two are cross buy Vita titles, meaning both games can be experienced on the Vita or the PlayStation 4. The list is as follows:

  • Monster Jam Battlegrounds, PS3
  • Hustle Kings, PS3
  • Hue, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)
  • Sky Force Anniversary, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4 & PS3)

Sony's announcement comes with additional reminders, such as “That’s You” leaving PS Plus on October 24. Also, to celebrate PlayStation VR’s anniversary next month, the PS Store shall offer discounts on "a ton of games," so interested gamers should check out the page on October 10. To know more about the current games on sale, check out the PlayStation Blog.

Watch ‘Phantom Pain’ and ‘Amnesia’s’ trailers below:

Konami / YouTube

frictionalgames / YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car