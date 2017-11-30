PS Plus free games for December 2017 include 'Darksiders II' and 'Syberia'

A PlayStation 4. InspiredImages/Pixabay

PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat this December with the announcement of a new batch of free games. This month’s lineup of free PS Plus games include a heartwarming adventure experience and a fun hack-and-slash title; surely there’s something here for every type of gamer.

Headlining the free game lineup is THQ Nordic’s “Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition” for the PS4. Only a few games allow you to play as Death. Instead of being the boss of your own underworld, you’d need to hack your way through countless enemies to save your brother from a dire fate. The Deathinitive Edition comes with all the game’s downloadable content as well as improved graphics.

For PS3 users, there’s the “Syberia Collection.” Sure, the third instalment may have been a hit-and-miss among critics and gamers alike, but that’s a different story. This collection only includes “Syberia” and “Syberia 2,” so for those who have yet to experience Kate Walker’s critically acclaimed adventures, now is the time to do so.

PS Vita owners also get free stuff in the form of “Wanted Corp.” It is a top-down action title that requires players to hunt for criminals across the galaxy. The bounty hunter leaderboard will be the least of your problems when the entire universe is at stake, so ready your arsenal and get shooting.

The free PS Plus games for December 2017 are listed below:

PlayStation 4

  • Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition 
  • Kung-Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends 
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PlayStation VR)
  • Monster Hunter: World beta (from December 9 to 12)
  • SMITE PlayStation Plus Pack

PlayStation 3

  • Syberia Collection
  • Xblaze Lost: Memories

PS Vita

  • Forma.8 (Cross Buy with PS4)
  • Wanted Corp
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car