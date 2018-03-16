Prosecutors review dog's death amid claims United Airlines flight attendant is 'lying’

By on
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. Reuters/Louis Nastro/File Photo

Prosecutors are reviewing the death of a French bulldog puppy named Kokito on a United Airlines flight on Monday after it was placed in an overhead bin. The news comes as the daughter of the dog’s owner has claimed that the flight attendant was lying about what really happened on-board the United Airlines flight from Houston to New York.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are now examining the animal’s death and whether they have jurisdiction. A spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Richard Brown has confirmed that they are currently reviewing facts to determine if there is a prosecutable case, reports ABC News. The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce is also conducting an investigation.

Carvana Cloud of the district attorney’s office said they will conduct a review and apply the law. The Department of Transportation also said it is conducting an investigation. It is in contact with the Department of Agriculture.

Based on a passenger’s account, a United Airlines flight attendant had Kokito’s crate placed in the overhead compartment. “The flight attendant "did not knowingly place the dog in the overhead bin," United Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said in a statement.

She said they have learned that Kokito’s owner, Catalina Robledo, told the flight attendant that there was a dog in the carrier but the flight attendant did not hear or understand her. It was unclear whether the flight attendant was fired over the incident.

Robledo’s daughter Sophia Ceballos said they told the flight attendant that it was a dog. Passenger Maggie Gremminger, who posted her account of the incident on Facebook, said she heard the dog’s owner tell that her dog was in the carrier.

Ceballos told ABC 13 that the dog started barking but there was no flight attendants coming. Robledo said he heard the dog barked but she could not stand up because she was carrying her baby at that time, and the crew did nothing. Several netizens expressed grief over the dog’s death.

Schmerin reinstated that the airline takes full responsibility of the incident and is deeply sorry for what she called a “tragic accident.” The airline will reportedly issue brightly coloured bag tags for in-cabin pet carriers from April.

Meanwhile, Sen John Kennedy of Louisiana announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would file a bill that would ban dogs in overhead compartments. He warned that "violators will face significant fines.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Russell Westbrook just fourth player to 100 triple-doubles
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: HBO executives tease deaths
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Danay Garcia hints plot
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan, Tommy and Ghost back together
'#BreakupGoals': Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits, post breakup statements
'Fantastic Beasts 2': Wizards apparating inside Hogwarts angers 'Harry potter' fans
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: First trailer released
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Plot may be about science and spirituality
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Conflict between science and spirituality
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car