Prosecutors review dog's death amid claims United Airlines flight attendant is 'lying’

Prosecutors are reviewing the death of a French bulldog puppy named Kokito on a United Airlines flight on Monday after it was placed in an overhead bin. The news comes as the daughter of the dog’s owner has claimed that the flight attendant was lying about what really happened on-board the United Airlines flight from Houston to New York.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are now examining the animal’s death and whether they have jurisdiction. A spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Richard Brown has confirmed that they are currently reviewing facts to determine if there is a prosecutable case, reports ABC News. The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce is also conducting an investigation.

Carvana Cloud of the district attorney’s office said they will conduct a review and apply the law. The Department of Transportation also said it is conducting an investigation. It is in contact with the Department of Agriculture.

Based on a passenger’s account, a United Airlines flight attendant had Kokito’s crate placed in the overhead compartment. “The flight attendant "did not knowingly place the dog in the overhead bin," United Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said in a statement.

She said they have learned that Kokito’s owner, Catalina Robledo, told the flight attendant that there was a dog in the carrier but the flight attendant did not hear or understand her. It was unclear whether the flight attendant was fired over the incident.

Robledo’s daughter Sophia Ceballos said they told the flight attendant that it was a dog. Passenger Maggie Gremminger, who posted her account of the incident on Facebook, said she heard the dog’s owner tell that her dog was in the carrier.

Ceballos told ABC 13 that the dog started barking but there was no flight attendants coming. Robledo said he heard the dog barked but she could not stand up because she was carrying her baby at that time, and the crew did nothing. Several netizens expressed grief over the dog’s death.

Schmerin reinstated that the airline takes full responsibility of the incident and is deeply sorry for what she called a “tragic accident.” The airline will reportedly issue brightly coloured bag tags for in-cabin pet carriers from April.

Meanwhile, Sen John Kennedy of Louisiana announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would file a bill that would ban dogs in overhead compartments. He warned that "violators will face significant fines.”