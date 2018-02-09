Project focuses on improving soil and water quality in Asia Pacific countries

By on
farm
Wheat grows on a farm at sunset in the flooded midwestern New South Wales town of Forbes, Australia September 27, 2016. Reuters/Jason Reed

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation ( ANSTO) will provide facilities and contribute expertise in the use of radioactive and stable isotopes. The body will help train representatives from the Asia-Pacific region this year about measuring changes to water and soil quality.

Prof Henk Heijnis, leader of environmental research at ANSTO, said Australia is the lead nation for the project. He labelled soil and water quality as a global issue that involved several factors which will be examined in research carried out by Australia and other member countries. He cited sediment dynamics, soil loss and degradation carbon and nutrient depletion as key processes that can impact the quality of both soil and water.

The stable isotopes as well as nuclear techniques that involve measurements of radioactive nuclides are seen highly useful in obtaining information regarding changes in soil and water quality. “We have considerable expertise in using these methods which complement the use of traditional techniques to study the environment, and Tim Ralph is an absolute treasure as a collaborator” Heijnis explained.

Various isotopes give information on particular characteristics of soil and water. Isotopes of nitrogen and carbon, for instance, are useful in studying soil fertility and carbon in agricultural catchments with soil conservation issues.

The project seeks to ensure that the necessary tools to determine locally appropriate agricultural practices, water and soil quality and crop productivity are accessible to participating nations for long term sustainability. It will also include the establishment of a regional database of soil and water quality from particular sites.

It is expected that the data will fill a gap about regional assessments of land degradation and approaches to soil management and conservation. Heijnis said they expect representatives to gain advanced skills in the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques. Experts also hope to share their knowledge about state of the art approaches to sampling, analysis and modelling for soil erosion and nutrient loss.

Dr Tim Ralph, an environmental scientist from Macquarie University, was picked as the lead country coordinator. He has a background in analysing sediment movements that contribute to siltation in the country’s wetlands, and spent time at ANSTO as a post graduate and an honours student.

Ralph was in Vienna to chair the first meeting of participating countries to launch the project and start activities. The project is set to conclude in 2021. The training is a part of a Regional Cooperative Agreement (RCA) project.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4 production going well
‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ recap: The best thing is the last scene
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
'The Walking Dead' season 8: The possible end of the Scavengers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: New trailer released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 9: Aidan prepares for kidney donation
'Coronation Street' Feb. 9 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car