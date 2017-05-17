Production for Netflix’s first home-grown Aussie drama to start in Queensland in 2018

Netflix
An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix the American provider of on-demand Internet streaming media in Paris September 15, 2014. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Netflix unveiled its plans to make its first original Australian series. Production for the home-grown Aussie drama is slated to start in Queensland next year.

The global streaming giant took to social media to confirm its very first Australian original series. It was revealed that the title of the series is “Tidelands,” along with its writers and creators.

Tracey Robertson, the show's co-creator and co-executive producer has also confirmed the news through a press release. She expressed excitement about partnering with Netflix for “Tidelands,” a story, she said, was one that has been itching to be narrated. She added they are thrilled to be working on the series in Australia.

As for the setting for “Tidelands,” Robertson said the landscapes of Queensland would be perfect for narrating a story about betrayal, ancient mythology and small town secrets. She further hinted about the series’ plot, saying the location would be perfect in exploring whether blood is thicker than water.

Last year, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos hinted that the service would commission original series for the Down Under. He told Fairfax in June that the country has great talent as well as rich production infrastructure and there was no reason not to invest in original shows in Australia.

Netflix executive Erik Barmack said the series will be screened internationally. "We're proud these strong Australian storytellers are bringing their vision to the first Australian Netflix original series," news.com.au has quoted him as saying.

“Tidelands” centres on the life of a criminal lawyer who finds a body of a local fisherman when she was about to return home to the small coastal town of Orphelin. She investigates and learns of the town’s secrets. One of these is a group of dangerous half-humans. They are called tidelands.

The upcoming drama, which will be composed of ten episodes, is Netflix's first original Australian series but the streaming service has been involved in a number of local co-productions. These include supernatural drama “Glitch” and children's shows “Kazoops” and “Beat Bugs.”

In other news with reference to the streaming giant, Australian subscribers are expected to be in for a price hike as Netflix tested increases that could see fees jump by 20 percent. A Netflix spokesman has confirmed the company has been testing pricing increases that targeted its Aussie users. “We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time,” The Australian has quoted the spokesperson. For more Netflix news, see clip below.

Clevver News/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car