Pro-life US congressman Tim Murphy urged mistress to get abortion

By @chelean on
U.S. Representative Tim Murphy (R-PA)
U.S. Representative Tim Murphy (R-PA) chairs a House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the U.S. response to the Ebola crisis, in Washington October 16, 2014. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

An American congressman who is a staunch pro-life proponent had allegedly demanded his mistress to abort their baby. Republican representative Tim Murphy, who is married and has an adult child, apparently sent his lover a text message to tell her to have an abortion when they had a pregnancy scare.

According to a copy of the text message was obtained by the Post-Gazette, Shannon Edwards, whom Murphy admitted to having extramarital relationship with, called him out on the pro-life stance he posted on his Facebook when he urged her to terminate her pregnancy. The message was sent on Jan. 25 when they thought she was expecting a child.

“And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” Edwards, a forensic psychologist, wrote.

Murphy’s response on the same day was denial. “I get what you say about my March for Life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.” (sic)

Murphy, a representative from Pennsylvania, had the backing of National Right to Life Committee and PA Pro-Life Federation when he campaigned in 2012. He has been endorsed by LifePAC, an anti-abortion rights group, and is a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus.

On Jan. 24, he announced that the House had passed the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, or the HR 7, which he co-sponsored. The act prevents federal funds from being used for abortion, as well as prohibits insurance coverage of abortion for all providers. His office has repeated his stance on pro-life, saying everyone must stand for “the dignity and value of all human life, both the born and the unborn.”

He was revealed to be having an affair with a married woman when Edwards’ husband, Jesse Sally, sought to depose him as part of his divorce proceedings. Edwards, 32, claimed that her marriage was broken even before she started seeing Murphy, but Sally alleged that his wife and Edwards’ extramarital affair caused his marriage to end. Murphy admitted to the affair in September.

