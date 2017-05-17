‘Prison Break’ Season 5: Michael and Sara meet; Poseidon’s identity revealed

“Prison Break” Season 5, Episode 7, “Wine Dark Sea,” puts Dr. Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) through insane pressure as she comes to know the hard truth behind Michael Scofield’s (Wentworth Miller) plight. For seven years she believed in a lie, on which she was building her future. All that comes tumbling down.

While Sara’s life took an unexpected turn in the episode, she at least got solace from meeting her love of her life and father to her son once again. That’s none other than Michael himself. Another high point of the episode where viewers undoubtedly felt happiness was when Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) and Michael reunited. So far it’s been great for the fans as they have seen the two brothers Lincoln and Michael unite, Sara and Michael unite and Sucre and Michael unite. It seems Michael’s life is finally falling back into place, with all his loved ones by his side.

Fans may have wanted Sucre to play a bigger role right from the start. None expected it would take seven episodes to spring Sucre back into action. Sidelining Sucre and giving more importance to not-so-favourite characters Van Gogh (Steve Mouzakis), A&W (Marina Benedict), Cyclops (Amin El Gamal) and Ja (Rick Yune) can hardly be justified. The episode has been a marked improvement over others. Cyclops departed from the show. Greece is the new peace for the united group, and they all head towards the country with Ja finding a smuggler to take them to Greece.

Michael is wounded and he could be a dying man in Greece. The episode also makes Whip (Augustus Prew) a part of the family despite Lincoln occasional bullying him for his comments. Lincoln calls Sara, who is having a nice glass of wine with Jacob (Mark Feuerstein), to break the good and bad news. Michael is with his brother (the good) but he has been poisoned (bad news). Sara panics and heads straight for Greece. Jacob is not happy. Michael, Lincoln and their gang finally arrive at the safe house in the island of Crete. Sara arrives soon.

The two lovers who have a long history finally get to meet after so many years, and it’s all tears. Michael requires a transfusion and he gets that directly from Sara. Michael asks for a photo of his son and Sara obliges. This is where Sara is in for a shocker. As Michael scrolls down the photos, he sees a photo of Sara and Jacob. The man with the plan is shocked. “It’s him,” he says. The action jumps back to someone killing Kishida, and that’s none other than Jacob. Poseidon’s identity is revealed. Michael Jr. is in his hands.