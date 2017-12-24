Princess Michael of Kent sorry for blackamoor brooch at lunch with Markle

  Princess Michael of Kent
    Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse - 17/6/15 Britain's Princess Michael of Kent arrives at Ascot for day two
  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017.
  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017.
  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    A third official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017.
Princess Michael of Kent has apologised for wearing a racially tinged brooch when she attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas lunch with Meghan Markle. The wife of the Queen’s first cousin wore a blackamoor-style brooch on her coat during the royal family event on Wednesday.

The royal was photographed wearing the brooch on her white coat as she was arriving at the Buckingham Palace for the annual festive gathering. Social media was quick to point out that she was insensitive for wearing the accessory, especially at an event where she would have been formally introduced to Prince Harry’s biracial fiancée, Markle.

Even the Queen’s former personal chef, Darren McGrady, thought the princess was deliberately being offensive to Markle.

The princess, who was Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz, has since issued a statement, apologising for wearing the brooch. She explained that she had worn it before.

“The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before,” a spokesman for the princess said. “Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence.”

The princess’ blackamoor brooch depicts the head of a black man in jewelled headdress. Blackamoor art is considered to have racist connotations because of its association to colonialism and slavery.

It’s not clear if that the princess wore the brooch in the presence of Markle. There has been no indication that Harry and Markle had been offended by the said brooch as well.

As People notes, this is not the first time the media-dubbed “Pushy Princess” has made controversial statements. The princess was the daughter of Baron Gunther Hubertus von Reibnitz, who was reported to be a Nazi member.

She allegedly complained that her Catholic upbringing had forced her husband to give up his claim to the throne. W magazine (via Telegraph) quoted her as saying in 2000 that although she was born a commoner, she had more royal blood than anyone who has married into the royal family since Prince Philip’s wedding to the Queen in 1947. Before their marriage in 1978, Michael of Kent was 15th in line of succession. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 reinstated his claim to the throne. He is now 45th in line.

It was also reported that in 2004, she exploded to a group of noisy diners in New York City, telling them to “go back to the colonies.” The diners were well-connected black New Yorkers. She later denied the report to the New York Post, saying that what she actually said was, “You should remember the colonies,” which she was meant to remind the diners of a time when people had manners.

In 2015, she angered animal rights activists by saying animals had no rights because they couldn’t pay taxes. “You only have rights if you pay your taxes. You earn your rights,” she allegedly said at the Henley Literary Festival.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle have released their official engagement photos. (See photos above.) They will spend Christmas with the Queen and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, the Queen’s country estate. They are expected to stay at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s residence at Anmer Hall.

