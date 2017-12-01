Prince Williams hands over Prince George’s handwritten wish to Santa Claus

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, presents Prince George's handwritten Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, during his visit to the Esplanade Park and winter fair Manta's Market in Helsinki, Finland November 30, 2017.

Prince George had been a good boy this year and so he asked Santa Claus for a gift. Prince William met with Father Christmas and gave him his four-year-old son’s handwritten letter asking for only one thing.

During a trip to the Finnish capital Helsinki on Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge met with Santa and passed to him George’s special request for Christmas. A close-up of the paper reveals that the future king asked for a police car. There were five enumerated blank lines in the form, but George only wrote one request.

“I have to give you this letter,” George’s dad told Santa. “He hasn’t written down many requests so I think one request is probably okay.”

“Dear Father Christmas, this year I have been naughty/nice,” the printed sentence reads. George encircled the word “nice,” and then wrote “police car” in the list. “Love, George,” he signed his name.

It’s a simple request if he meant a toy car and not the actual thing. If it’s the former, George need not worry because the York Regional Police would be fulfilling his wish.

Father Christmas called our non-emergency line looking for a little assistance with item #3 on Prince George's list. As always, we're here to help! pic.twitter.com/hLeDTs23p2 — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 30, 2017

William was in Finland on a two-day visit to help celebrate the country’s 100th anniversary of independence from Russia. He gave a speech at the official residence of Sara Price, Britain’s ambassador to Finland, remarking on the two countries’ close ties.

He was on a solo trip, leaving his pregnant duchess at home with George and Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton is expecting their third child.

While in the country, William also remarked on Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle. The duke said the British royal family was happy for his younger brother and the American actress, saying the two lovebirds were “very caught up in the moment.”

William said he was especially excited that Harry would be settling down because his fridge would then be safe from Harry. “For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge. It will stop him from scrounging of all my food. He’s done that over the last few years.”