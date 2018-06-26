| Make IBT your homepage

Prince William presented with Kate Middleton’s childhood photo in Jordan

By @chelean on
  • Britain's Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein look at a photograph showing William's wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, her father Michael and younger sister Pippa
    Britain's Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein look at a photograph showing William's wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, her father Michael and younger sister Pippa in the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash in the 1980s, in Jerash, Jordan June 25, 2018. Raad al-Adayleh/Pool via Reuters
  • Britain's Prince William walk with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein at the ancient city of Jerash, Jordan June 25, 2018.
    Britain's Prince William walk with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein at the ancient city of Jerash, Jordan June 25, 2018. Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters
Prince William was surprised with a blown-up photo of his wife, Kate Middleton, as a child in Jordan on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge is currently on tour of the Middle East, with first stop being Jerash, Jordan, where the Duchess and her family used to live when she was a young child.

Kate, who gave birth to their third child in April, is still on maternity leave and couldn’t accompany her husband on his official trip abroad. While he was visiting the ancient Roman ruins in Jerash with Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdulla II on Monday, William was presented with an image of Kate with her sister, Pippa, and their father, Michael Middleton, at the same site.

The original picture was taken in the ‘80s when 36-year-old Kate was just 4 years old. The Middletons moved to Jordan from 1984 to 1986 as Michael’s job required them to relocate. They moved back to the UK and has remained there since then.

“Michael’s looking very smart in his flip-flops,” the Duke told the Jordanian prince as he perused the enlarged photo.

“She loved it here, she really did,” William said of Kate on her time in Jordan. “She is very upset that I am coming here without her.” He added that he would love to come back with his family next time. He raises three children with Kate: Prince George (4), Princess Charlotte (3) and Prince Louis (2 months).

 

 

On Sunday, William and the Crown prince, 23, watched a rerun of the England World Cup match at the Beit Al Urdun Palace after their official state dinner.

Britain's Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein watch the World Cup football match between England and Panama in Amman, Jordan in this handout picture provided on June 25, 2018. Britain's Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein watch the World Cup football match between England and Panama in Amman, Jordan in this handout picture provided on June 25, 2018.  Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters Britain's Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein Britain's Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein watch the World Cup football match between England and Panama in Amman, Jordan in this handout picture provided on June 25, 2018.  Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters

William also spent his time in the country meeting with young people helped by a charity refugee program. He also visited with women working at the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training, which works with local communities in training orphans and struggling youth.

 

 

 

 

With Britain and Jordan having strong relationship, William’s aim in visiting the country was to further strengthen that tie. Their respective royal families have also been friends for decades.

