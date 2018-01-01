Prince Philip jokes about bearded ‘terrorist’ at New Year’s service

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Prince Philip was at it with his trademark humour again while on his way to a New Year’s Eve service in Sandringham on Sunday. The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, was reportedly heard asking if the tall man with long ginger beard standing with the crowd was a terrorist.

The 96-year-old duke was on his way to St Mary Magdalene Church when he was heard remarking about an onlooker’s appearance. A witness told the Sun that the man appeared to be with his wife and child.

“Philip was wishing lots of people a Happy New Year and then he spotted this guy with his distinctive beard,” the witness told the publication. “He pointed at him in a funny way and turned to one of his Royal bodyguards, saying, ‘Is that a terrorist?’”

The witness said Philip was “obviously having a little joke” but he said that within the man’s earshot. Fortunately, the man found it funny, bursting out laughing upon hearing Philip’s comment. The duke apparently knew he was going to be overheard.

The Royal family are probably already used to Philip’s humour, although some people may have thought it was a risqué comment. He is known for his bluntness and his attempts at making jokes, which others may have construed as offensive and politically incorrect.

Philip reportedly once told children from the British Deaf Association in 1999, “If you’re near that music, it’s no wonder you’re deaf.” The children were apparently standing by a steel drum band. Also in 1986, he told British exchange students in China, “If you stay here much longer, you’ll all be slitty eyed.”

He joined the Queen and two of their children, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, at the service at the Norfolk church. Their grandchildren, Prince William and Harry, skipped the mass on Sunday, although they attended the Christmas service with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle last week.

The duke celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with the Queen in November. He retired from Royal duties earlier this year.

