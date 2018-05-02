Prince Louis’ birth register released

By @chelean on
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Prince Louis of Cambridge’s birth register is out. Just like any other newborns, the newest addition to the British royal family also has his own official birth document, but his is just a little bit different.

High Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, as his name on his birth certificate reads, was born on April 23 at 11:01 a.m. at St Mary’s Hospital in London. His father, Prince William, signed the document.

But unlike elder brother Prince George’s and sister Princess Charlotte’s birth registers, which were both filled out by hand by their father, Louis’ was typewritten. The occupations of their parents have not changed, though. Prince William and Kate Middleton are still the Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom.

The official birth register entry of Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's, third child, is seen in London, May 1, 2018. The official birth register entry of Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's, third child, is seen in London, May 1, 2018.  Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth flew from Windsor to Kensington Palace to finally meet her sixth great-grandchild. Her Majesty was pictured stepping down from a helicopter, clutching a small bouquet of spring flowers on Monday.

The Queen, who was wearing a headscarf, tweed skirt and pink cashmere jumper, walked unaided before getting in a Range Rover for a short drive to William and Kate’s apartments. She was apparently there to meet for the first time Louis.

She had been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip when Louis was born last week. The Duke of Edinburgh, 96, is recuperating from a hip replacement operation.

Louis’ other grandmother, Carole Middleton, Kate’s mum, had met him earlier. Carole was seen leaving Kensington Palace last week, just a few hours after William and Kate announced their third child’s name.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Orville’: How the set facilitates good acting
‘American Gods’ season 2: Filming begins
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe online banter
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Another female lead
How Kate Middleton pronounces her son Prince Louis’ name [VIDEO]
How Kate Middleton pronounces her son Prince Louis’ name [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Another flash back possible
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Return of a familiar character
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car