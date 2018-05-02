Prince Louis’ birth register released

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Prince Louis of Cambridge’s birth register is out. Just like any other newborns, the newest addition to the British royal family also has his own official birth document, but his is just a little bit different.

High Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, as his name on his birth certificate reads, was born on April 23 at 11:01 a.m. at St Mary’s Hospital in London. His father, Prince William, signed the document.

But unlike elder brother Prince George’s and sister Princess Charlotte’s birth registers, which were both filled out by hand by their father, Louis’ was typewritten. The occupations of their parents have not changed, though. Prince William and Kate Middleton are still the Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom.

The official birth register entry of Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's, third child, is seen in London, May 1, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth flew from Windsor to Kensington Palace to finally meet her sixth great-grandchild. Her Majesty was pictured stepping down from a helicopter, clutching a small bouquet of spring flowers on Monday.

The Queen, who was wearing a headscarf, tweed skirt and pink cashmere jumper, walked unaided before getting in a Range Rover for a short drive to William and Kate’s apartments. She was apparently there to meet for the first time Louis.

She had been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip when Louis was born last week. The Duke of Edinburgh, 96, is recuperating from a hip replacement operation.

Louis’ other grandmother, Carole Middleton, Kate’s mum, had met him earlier. Carole was seen leaving Kensington Palace last week, just a few hours after William and Kate announced their third child’s name.