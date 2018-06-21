Prince Louis to be christened next month

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy, Prince Louis, in London, April 23, 2018.

The public will get a rare glimpse of Prince Louis when he is christened next month. The Kensington Palace has announced the christening of the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London,” the announcement reads. “Prince Louis will be christened byThe Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.”

The chapel was where Louis’ older brother, Prince George, was also baptised in October 2013. Their sister, Princess Charlotte, was baptised at the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

As for the date, July 9 may be the only date that is most feasible for everyone involved, but it’s also the date when Louis’ great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, announced their engagement. As Good Housekeeping notes, it was 71 years earlier on July 9, 1947, when the disparate pair told the world that they were getting married.

William’s visit to Israel

Meanwhile, Louis’ father, William, is celebrating his 36th birthday Thursday, June 21. He was announced to visit Jordan, Israel and the “Occupied Palestinian Territories,” referring to Jerusalem, from Jun 24 to June 28, his first trip to the region. He will not be accompanied by his duchess as Kate is still on maternity leave.

This is the first official trip by a royal family member to Israel, although there are a few of them who visited the region in various capacities. William’s trip is sure to stir up controversies. While he was praised by Israeli leaders, he also garnered criticisms when the official schedule of his visit listed Jerusalem as Occupied Palestinian Territories.

William will be paying his respects at the tomb of his great-grandmother Princess Alice at the Church of St Mary Magdalene during his Israel trip.