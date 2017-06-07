Prince Harry arrives in Australia; where to see the prince

Prince Harry
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Yes You Can personal development project at Hamilton Community College in Leicester March 21, 2017. Reuters/Joe Giddens

From Singapore, Prince Harry arrived in Australia on Tuesday night for the promotion of the 2018 Invictus Games. Security has been stepped up for his visit, with significant operations by the New South Wales and Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Last night prior to Harry’s arrival, a huge number of police were on Sydney Airport while the AFP did a security sweeps at the Shangri-La hotel in the central business district.

The 32-year-old was reportedly driven to the car park underneath the Shangri La Hotel at the edge of Circular Quay. On Wednesday, the royal is scheduled to visit the following places according to 9news.com.au.

Kirribilli at 10.30am AEST. Harry’s first stop on Wednesday is the Admiralty House in Kirribilli where he will launch the 500-day countdown to the Invictus Games, which will take place in the harbour city in October 2018. The Invictus Games is a sports competition that the prince has founded four years ago. The game is for at least 500 wounded former and serving defence personnel from 17 nations.

In 2014, the same property hosted Prince William for a cup of tea. The site offers views of the sunny harbour and glimpses of the Opera House.

Sydney Harbour at 1pm AEST. Harry will watch a boat race in Sydney Harbour on Wednesday afternoon. Then, he will be driven to Campbell's Cove at around 2 pm AEST. He will stop by Campbell's Cove and will meet members of the Australian squad.

The Rocks at 2.30pm AEST. The prince may also head to the Overseas Passenger Terminal at The Rocks. He is expected to attend a private event.

2018 Invictus Games

Harry will reportedly visit some locations for the Invictus Games next year. The prince’s exact itinerary for the event remains unknown, but major venues for the events were already announced.

These include Sydney Olympic Park, the NSW Gold Couse and the Royal Botanic Garden. Various events are also expected to be held at Sydney Harbour.

Harry is back in Sydney since his last visit in 2015. His presence drew hundreds of people to the harbour as he wounded up his one decade with the British Army. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the NSW police told The Australian security arrangements for the visit of Harry, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, involved police working closely with games organisers, intelligence agencies and federal and state governments to ensure his safety at all times.

ODN/YouTube

