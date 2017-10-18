Prince George’s favourite movie befits his status as future king

By @chelean on
Prince George
Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool

Prince George’s favourite movie is perfect for someone who will be the king someday. His dad, Prince William, revealed George’s favourite Disney film to a young kid at the Paddington train station in London on Monday.

William, wife Kate Middleton and his brother Prince Harry boarded the train after dancing with Paddington Bear on the platform. They met and talked with children involved with the charities they support. One of the kids William talked to asked him about George’s favourite show, which the proud dad said was “The Lion King” as well as Lego films.

“He quite likes ‘The Lion King,’ we’ve watched that a few times,” he told the child. “He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work.”

Like Simba, the protagonist in the 1994 animated Disney film, George is set out to become a king when he grows up. Perhaps the young prince is taking notes from the cub on how to lead a pride, or in his case, his family, someday.

The Broadway version of the film, meanwhile, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Nov. 3. It won six Tony Awards and grossed over US$1.4 billion (AU$1.78 billion) to date. The musical play is still running.

Its London production will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, and it looks like George has already secured an invite. A Disney rep told the New York Daily News that the production is looking forward to inviting the little prince to the show’s anniversary.

George has recently started school at Thomas’s Battersea, and apparently, he has already got tired of doing so. Last month, William told a mother that his eldest son “didn’t want to go” to school after he dropped him there.

Prince George, 4, is already an older brother to 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. His mum, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expecting another child in April.

