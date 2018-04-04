Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour

By on
charles
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk during a Ceremonial Welcome at Old Government House in Brisbane, Australia April 4, 2018. Reuters/Phil Noble

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have made an appearance at Brisbane's Botanic Gardens ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. They were spotted in Brisbane after reportedly visiting friends in New South Wales.

About 1000 cheering royal fans have greeted the royal couple to Brisbane before the prince opens the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The Old Government House has been their first stop for the welcome into the country.

Charles and Camilla were expected to witness a 21 gun-salute and the honour guard, and then take a more informal stroll through the botanic gardens. A crowd has built up despite earlier showers.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Governor-General Peter Cosgrove greeted Charles and Camilla. They signed the visitors book at Old Government House. The welcoming party for the royals was also attended by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel and Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he is looking forward to catching up with Charles. He described the price as a thoughtful, charming and knowledgeable man. On ABC Radio, he earlier said they always get on very well."The prince and I, and Lucy (Turnbull) share a lot of common interests, particularly in terms of urbanism, architecture, planning, environment and ecology,” Turnbull said.

SBS reports that Charles and the duchess will head to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after the garden event. They will then proceed to the Gold Coast for the Games, which the prince will open. The pair represents Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games.

For his trip to Queensland, Charles, who will soon welcome another grandchild after son Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton gives birth, will also visit Bundaberg and Cairns. He is scheduled to fly to Vanuatu and the Northern Territory. He will reportedly head home next week.

For Charles, his latest tour to Australia is his 16th trip. It is his wife’s third visit. Their visit comes at a significant time for the British monarchy, with republican sentiment gaining traction in Australia. 

Charles’ visit to Australia also comes as his father Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital for a hip surgery, which the Buckingham Palace has confirmed. In a statement, the palace said the Duke of Edinburgh entered King Edward VII Hospital in London for the surgery. The hospital admission and surgery were both planned ahead of time. Philip retired from public life last year.

Related
Join the Discussion
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car