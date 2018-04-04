Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk during a Ceremonial Welcome at Old Government House in Brisbane, Australia April 4, 2018.

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk during a Ceremonial Welcome at Old Government House in Brisbane, Australia April 4, 2018. Reuters/Phil Noble

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have made an appearance at Brisbane's Botanic Gardens ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. They were spotted in Brisbane after reportedly visiting friends in New South Wales.

About 1000 cheering royal fans have greeted the royal couple to Brisbane before the prince opens the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The Old Government House has been their first stop for the welcome into the country.

Charles and Camilla were expected to witness a 21 gun-salute and the honour guard, and then take a more informal stroll through the botanic gardens. A crowd has built up despite earlier showers.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Governor-General Peter Cosgrove greeted Charles and Camilla. They signed the visitors book at Old Government House. The welcoming party for the royals was also attended by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel and Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he is looking forward to catching up with Charles. He described the price as a thoughtful, charming and knowledgeable man. On ABC Radio, he earlier said they always get on very well."The prince and I, and Lucy (Turnbull) share a lot of common interests, particularly in terms of urbanism, architecture, planning, environment and ecology,” Turnbull said.

SBS reports that Charles and the duchess will head to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after the garden event. They will then proceed to the Gold Coast for the Games, which the prince will open. The pair represents Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games.

For his trip to Queensland, Charles, who will soon welcome another grandchild after son Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton gives birth, will also visit Bundaberg and Cairns. He is scheduled to fly to Vanuatu and the Northern Territory. He will reportedly head home next week.

For Charles, his latest tour to Australia is his 16th trip. It is his wife’s third visit. Their visit comes at a significant time for the British monarchy, with republican sentiment gaining traction in Australia.

Charles’ visit to Australia also comes as his father Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital for a hip surgery, which the Buckingham Palace has confirmed. In a statement, the palace said the Duke of Edinburgh entered King Edward VII Hospital in London for the surgery. The hospital admission and surgery were both planned ahead of time. Philip retired from public life last year.